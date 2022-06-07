Batting at No 6, Hards hit 11 as his side were skittled for just 34 to lose by a huge 229-run margin.

Neil Singleton (3-14) began the rout by removing Brad Lowry (2), Darryn Stares (1) and Ned Kelly (6).

Jordan Hiscock (3-6) joined in the fun by dismissing opener Derek Kelly - second top scorer with 9 - Jack Girling (0) and Hards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portchester bowler Derek Kelly took some punishment during his side's Hampshire League thrashing by Froxfield. Picture: Keith Woodland

There were also two run outs and John Biggs - down at No 11 on the scorecard - did not bat.

Earlier, Toby Barnett - on his first Froxfield appearance - struck six sixes and 13 fours in hitting 122 off 107 balls at the top of the order.

Peter Fry (38) helped Barnett put on 136 for the first wicket before he was run out by Stares.

Skipper Hiscock helped his side total 261-6 by lashing an unbeaten 41 off just 18 balls, including nine fours and a six. Amid the boundary blitz, Stares returned impressive figures of 8-2-26-4.

Elsewhere, Derek Kelly conceded 75 runs off his eight overs, one of which was a maiden.

Steep 2nds are top of the table after opener Richard Pleace’s maiden century in a hammering of Hayling Island 2nds.

Pleace blasted 146 as Steep posted 290-2 off 40 overs after they had elected to bat first.

Roland Barnard received most of the punishment, with his six overs costing 70 runs.

In reply, Hayling were restricted to 124-8 to lose by 166 runs. Middle order pair James Swan (33) and Jack Shore (22) top scored.

Stu Parsons was Emsworth 2nds’ unlikely batting hero in a thrilling last-ball victory against Hambledon 3rds.

Asked to chase 222, Emsworth were in trouble on 85-4 - Parsons having come in at No 5 with a previous best 1st XI score of 22. But along with Tim Kendall (44) he added 95 for the fifth wicket.

Emsworth needed seven when No 10 Owen Gisbourne joined Parsons in the middle, and it was the latter who scored the match-winning single off the last ball bowled by Ollie Bembridge.

Parsons ended unbeaten on 77, with eight fours and a six off 76 deliveries.

Charlie Boyd (86) and David Mann (61) had put on 134 for the first Hambledon wicket, with Stuart Lack (3-32) and Andy Philpott (2-30) pegging them back to 221-7

There were numerous contributions as Fareham & Crofton 3rds defeated Rowner 2nds at Bath Lane.

The top three in the F & C order - openers Nigel Raymond (38) and Adrian Chesney (37) and Irfan Ali (39) - all made a good start, along with Gareth Davies (37 not out), as the hosts posted 231-7.

Usman Younas (3-11), Gary West (3-28) and Martin Greenwood (1-22) shared the wickets as Rowner were dismissed for 133. There were also two run outs while No 11 Dean Newbold went down as ‘retired out’ in the scorebook.

Zachariah Alexander hit an unbeaten half-century and took two key wickets as Kerala 3rds defeated Rowner 1sts by seven runs.

Alexander’s 51 not out helped the Portsmouth-based club post 216-6 - with 26 byes in a total of 40 extras the second highest scorer.

With the ball in his hand, Alexander then dismissed both Rowner openers - Rob Bowman and Matthew Darby - for ducks.

West Indian Desron Spring continued his fine start to life at Rowner with 74 off 49 balls with three sixes and 11 fours.

The big hitter had announced himself to Rowner with a stunning unbeaten 167 on debut in a friendly against Portsmouth Community.

In his second knock, on his Hampshire League debut, he reached three figures again - blasting eight sixes and 11 fours in a blistering 107 off just 38 deliveries.

Spring scored his 74 in a team total of 99 before he was third out.

Matt Poco (51) and Toby Mowat (28 not out) kept Rowner in contention, but they fell just short, losing their last wicket on 209 off the final ball of the innings.

Nysil Joy (3-9) led the Solent Rangers list of wicket-takers as they bundled Havant 3rds out for 93. Opener Olly Perkins (18) top scored before he was run out and Martyn Hovey - the previous week’s century-maker - was next best with 17.

In reply, Solent were in a sticky situation at 65-5 but Dipin Varghese (25 not out) and Joy (11 not out) held their nerve to give their side a five-wicket success.

Railway Triangle collapsed to 33-6 en route to being routed for 82 by Compton at Drayton Park.

No 7 Stuart White (23) and No 8 Paul Godfray (18) top scored against Alec Wallsgrove (3-10), Josh Edney (3-15) and Adi Stickley (3-21).