Teenager Ben Farrington shines as Locks Heath extend 100 per cent Hampshire League start

The teenager - whose previous best haul had been 3-18 for Locks under-13s three years ago – bagged a superb 5-12 as Kerala barely made three figures in a Division 3 South fixture.

Replying to Locks’ 145 all out total, Kerala’s top order was blown away by Farrington. He took the first five wickets to fall - openers Presh Prasad (3) and Rakesh Janardhanan (3) plus Prajun Kallidil (1), skipper Dawn Ambi (0) and Vishnu Lal (3).

Pranav Pathiyarappattu, batting at No 3, prevented wholesale top order carnage with 43, but after that the next best score was extras (26). Adam Brown (3-27) was also among the wickets as Kerala’s 100 per cent record was shattered.

Farrington now has 11 league wickets to his name at 13.27, with only two bowlers in the division - Bryan Eaton (Folland, 13) and Mike West (Calmore 2nds, 12) - having taken more.

Locks had entered the game having piled up the runs in their opening four wins, with scores of 276-1, 280-8, 220-5 and 214-0.

Kerala, therefore, did well to bowl their hosts out fairly cheaply with opener Joe Baker - the leading runscorer in the division - falling for just 11.

Jithin Joy (4-20) and Vishnu Lal (3-14) accounted for six of Locks’ top seven before tailenders Farrington (33) - also a county league best, what a match for the youngster! - and Tom Griffon (29) hoisted Locks to something approaching respectability.

Locks remain second behind Calmore 2nds, who are eight points clear at the top after thrashing Totton & Eling 2nds by nine wickets.

West’s 5-34 helped bowl Totton out for 145, before Ryan Lomax (55 not out) and captain Matt Taylor (53 not out) hurried Calmore to victory in the 30th over.

Romit Patel claimed his second best Hampshire League bowling figures - but Portsmouth & Southsea 2nds were thrashed by Langley Manor.

Patel took 5-57 but by the time he removed much of the middle order, the damage had already been done.

Opener Charlie Kirby struck 121 before retiring, while skipper Kaine Stainton came in at No 4 to compile 75 in his side’s daunting 298-8 total.