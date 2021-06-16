Portsmouth 3rds storm to the top of Hampshire League table after hammering previous table-toppers Portchester

Portsmouth 3rds batsman Tom Jones in action against Portchester. Picture: Keith Woodland

Portchester had advanced to 118-4 at Cams Hill School, with skipper Simon Boorah following his 5-6 haul the previous week with 4-21 off eight overs.

The hosts then proceeded to lose their last six wickets for the addition of just one run to crash to 119 all out.

Matthew Pearce (4-14) started the collapse when he bowled Jack Girling (9).

Portchester's Neal Hart takes a catch. Picture: Keith Woodland

One run later, Pearce rearranged top scorer Sean Kelly’s stumps for 43.

David Pitcher was then run out by Boorah, Matt Ashton was caught and bowled by Simon Jones and Pearce clean bowled Andy Thomas and John Biggs.

Portsmouth lost Saf Musthaffa (8) early on but No 3 Tom Jones (68 not out) and Richard Walker (34 not out) powered Portsmouth to a nine-wicket success - the winning runs coming in the 22nd over.

United Services Portsmouth 2nds claimed a 109-run victory over under-strength Wickham.

Portchester's Neal Hart celebrates his catch. Picture: Keith Woodland

Wickham only turned up with eight players and were further hampered when one of them, on call, had to rush off to work.

That meant US only had to take six wickets for their win after batting first and scoring 211-7.

It was a consistent batting effort with the top eight all getting into double figures and six of them progressing beyond 20. Zaker Loskor (39) top scored.

Syed Elahi (8-2-16-3) impressed with the ball, and there was an early finish when US skipper Farai Shoko bowled John Gwynn - leaving Wickham skipper Andy Gwynn (3 not out) stranded at the other end with no-one left to bat with.

Portchester's Harry Robbins. Picture: Keith Woodland

Lalu Anthony ripped through the Challengers Gosport top order as Kerala 2nds claimed a 92-run success at Privett Park.

Anthony dismissed four of the Challengers’ top five - clean bowling three of them - en route to superb figures of 5-25 off eight overs.

Jithin John (3-33) and Harikrishnan Korasseril (2-17) provided good back-up as Challengers were routed for 84 in 27.5 overs.

Wicket-keeper Beli Sukumaran, batting at No 8, had top scored with 35 as Kerala were bowled out for 176 (Mahesh Sasi 4-25).

Portchester's Andy Thomas. Picture: Keith Woodland