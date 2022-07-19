The opener smacked a superb 155 not out - his maiden century for the club - as the 3rd XI posted 246-4 in a Division 4 South fixture at Bidbury Mead.

Dunford collected 18 fours and three sixes, while James Boorah (35 not out) and Joseph Stretton (30) provided support.

Bedhampton were soon in trouble, with openers Harry Robbins and Ross Basketter both dismissed for four apiece. And it was 27-3 when Joe Eales (3-44) picked up his third wicket by bowling No 3 Steve Rudder (8).

James Dunford on his way to 155 for Portsmouth 3rds against Bedhampton Mariners. Picture by Alex Shute Photos by Alex Shute

But twin brothers George and Ollie Parvin were the catalysts for a Mariners recovery.

First, George and skipper Stuart Wainwright (20) added 87 for the fourth wicket. Then, when the latter fell, Ollie (56) came in to help his sibling put on 97 for the fifth wicket.

George was eventually dismissed for 105, his second league century - his first had been 112 for Bedhampton’s 4th XI against Locks Heath 4ths four years ago.

Zeeshan Hazell (25 not out) got Bedhampton across the finishing line, by four wickets and with just four balls remaining.

Craig Harrington lashed his third HL century of 2022 as Trojans 2nds hammered US Portsmouth by 172 runs.

Harrington, who had previously smacked 136 against Knowle Village and 161 against Portsmouth & Southsea 3rds, hit an unbeaten 158 in a total of 332-2 off 45 overs at Stoneham Lane.

Harrington’s opening partner Saif-Ul Islam (74) and Touqeer Ahmed (66 not out) also enjoyed themselves on a tough day for the seven US bowlers used.

Saif-Ul Islam (4-24) made quick inroads into the US reply, the top four batters mustering just seven between them. Kannan Cm (51), Oliver Lilley (32) and Andrew Lilley (30) offered middle order resistance, but US were all out for 160 (extras 35).

Haydn Knight helped Waterlooville 2nds maintain their promotion push with a 38-run victory over their Fawley counterparts.

Batting at No 6, Knight was in early after four of the top five had only scored 10 runs between them.

But he produced a timely career best 60 which, along with 46 from opener Harry McBride, helped Ville post 218. There were also 41 extras and 25 from No 9 Will Chrystal.

Matthew Scragg turned in a five-star display as Purbrook 2nds were beaten by Old Netley & Highfield.

He removed openers Mohan Babu and George Harradine - both for ducks - and ended with 5-51 as Purbrook were dismissed for 169 (James Iles 59).

Ahmad Hosainy (93) and opener Ben Charrett (61 not out) shared a second wicket stand of 151 as Old Netley strolled to a seven-wicket success.

Solent Challengers skipper Deepu Nair celebrated his maiden league century against Calmore 3rds at Farlington.

Asked to chase 229 for victory, the opener hit five sixes and 14 fours in his 110 as Solent won in the 36th over for the loss of seven wickets