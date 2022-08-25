Portsmouth Community celebrate Hampshire League title in only second full season

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In only their second full season, Portsmouth Community secured both promotion and the Hampshire League Division 6 South East title by thrashing Gosport Borough 4ths by eight wickets.

Community’s 14th win in 15 completed fixtures came at Privett Park, the scene of their only defeat in 2022 against Gosport 3rds.

Despite losing the toss, the Community attack tore through the Gosport upper order.

Just champion - Portsmouth Community players after winning the Hampshire League Division 6 South East title.

Once again, it was Kalim Shiraz who starred, returning to the top of the league's bowling charts in taking 4-20 as Gosport were routed for 77.

With one game remaining, Shiraz now has 34 wickets - one more than Gosport’s Danny Bradley-Turner.

Only two home batters made double figures with Rufus Millar top scoring with 23, while. Jack Whiteaway returned season's best figures of 4-15.

Despite losing an early wicket, Grant Bauchop (30 not out) and skipper Dave Going (25) saw Community home in 13 overs.

Bauchop scored the winning boundary with an impudent reverse sweep.

Petersfield 2nds also clinched promotion after thrashing Fareham & Crofton 4ths.

Ryan Grant (26) was the only batter in double figures as F & C were dismissed for 80 (Chris Wood 3-14).

Keane Farley (38 not out) guided Petersfield to a nine-wicket success.

Purbrook 3rds missed the chance to move above Gosport 3rds and into the third and final promotion place.

They now enter the final weekend trailing Gosport by just a point after suffering a 103-run loss against Portsmouth & Southsea 4ths.

Asked to chase 196 for victory, Purbrook were dismissed for 92 - cheap wickets for Harrison Milne (3-9), Matt Wheeler (2-1), Harrison Whitworth (2-19) and Rob Dowdell (2-25).

Skipper Wheeler had top scored with 52 in his side’s 194-8 (Kenville Haynes 44, George Roy 40).

Continuing the theme of low scores, Charlie Ellis bagged 4-29 as Clanfield 2nds were bowled out for 101 by Waterlooville 3rds.

Anuj Patel’s unbeaten 35 helped Ville triumph by five wickets.

Adam Joy, batting at No 7, stroked a career best 83 as Bedhampton 2nds caned Fair Oak 5ths.

Captain Jamie Nottage was dismissed one short of his half-century while there were also 40 extras in a total of 281.