Portsmouth Community extend winning start to debut Hampshire League season with victory at Hayling Island

Portsmouth Community's Matt Davies is bowled during his side's win over Hayling Island. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

It was the club’s third successive Division 6 South East victory in what is their debut county league season.

After winning the toss, Community made a solid start at Hayling Park through Matt Davies (20). But they were 73-4 (Chris Hayward 3-30) when John Creamer departed for a duck.

There followed a stand of 41 for the fifth wicket between Jamie Nottage and Matt Barber (15), which eventually helped Community post 147-9 - ‘a total just about par for that wicket,’ reported Barber.

Hayling celebrate a wicket against Portsmouth Community. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Nottage top scored with 48 before he was caught and bowled by Andy Shayegan (2-16 off five overs). Skipper Anthony Watton (2-16) also bowled well.

Hayling’s reply began badly, the hosts sagging to 11-4.

Opener Phil Stride was run out by Barber before Dave Going (8-4-4-2) dismissed Alex Johnson and Nigel Georges.

With Watton bowled by Sami Ahmed (1-17 off eight overs) without scoring, three Hayling wickets had fallen with the score on 11.

Jamie Nottage hits out for Hayling Island against Portsmouth Community. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Wicket-keeper Neil Wellington (28) and middle order colleagues Roland Barnard (23) and Jack Shore (23) led a fightback. But Nottage (2-12 off five overs) helped tie Hayling down and they finished 35 runs adrift on 112-8.

Joe Bryant and Rob Cusack both picked up a wicket on their first ever league bowling appearance for Community.

Though Community have won three games so far, Clanfield are top - on points average - following their first victory of 2021.

Skipper Matt Bradley impressed with bat and ball as his side defeated Bedhampton Mariners 2nds by 69 runs at Hollybank.

Billy Whythe bowling for Hayling Island against Portsmouth Community. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Electing to bat first, Bradley (45) and Steve Perkins (43) - the latter with four sixes in his 41-ball knock - top scored as Clanfield posted 177-9.

Chris Berry (2-32) took top two order wickets while skipper Josh Quade returned 2-2 off the only six balls he sent down.

In reply, Steven Graham dismissed two of Bedhampton’s top three early on - opener Paul O’Leary (7) and wicket-keeper James Barry (0).

Bradley then introduced himself into the attack as first change, taking 3-20 including the wicket of Quade (16).

No 5 Zeeshan Hazell (43) top scored but the six batsmen after him mustered just 17 between them as Bedhampton were bowled out for 108 (Adam Smith 2-25).

Jason Longhurst impressed as Hayling Island 3rds tore through Fair Oak 4ths’ batting line-up.

He took two early wickets - opener Ian Bass dismissed first ball and then skipper Alex Corbett-Ball (2) - and two late ones to record the startling figures of 4.4-2-3-4.

Extras (23, including 19 wides) were to top score as Oak were routed for 73.

Pete Rowson (23) , Stuart Martin (21) and James Swan (18) saw Hayling race to a seven-wicket victory in just 18.5 overs.

Kerala 3rds’ tail wagged to give them victory over Gosport Borough 3rds at Privett Park.

Asked to chase 135, the visitors slipped to 3-2 and 31-4.

They were still in big trouble on 74-6 before Pradeesh Nair (33) and Jolly Antony Varghese (16) added 25 for the seventh wicket.

After Nair departed, Jino Sebastian Gregory (14) then put on a further 24 for the ninth wicket with Sinoy Jose (13) to take Kerala ever closer.

Last man Joji Joseph (5 not out) struck the winning runs as his side won with nine overs and one ball to spare.

Jack Taylor produced an impressive spell to help Purbrook 3rds to a 79-run victory over Gosport Borough 4ths.

He accounted for top order trio Ben Price (0), Freddy Boswell (3) and Morgan Long (2) in finishing with figures of 7-1-10-3.

Skipper Ryan Gander (14) ended as his side’s top scorer as Gosport were restricted to 83-8 off 40 overs (extras 22).