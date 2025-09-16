Portsmouth gymnasts celebrate summer of success

Portsmouth Gymnastics Centre’s Adult Squad is celebrating another incredible summer of seasonal competition bringing home 42 medals including 20 golds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in Hilsea, the Portsmouth Gymnastics Centreis run by BH Live, a registered charity and social enterprise, in partnership with Portsmouth City Council. The centre inspires people of all ages and abilities to take part in gymnastics including structured classes and holiday clubs.

This August, the spotlight was firmly on the Adult Squad. Twenty-two gymnasts, aged between 20 and 62, represented Portsmouth Gymnastics Centre at the British Adult Championships across multiple disciplines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their performance was nothing short of outstanding. The squad earned 42 medals across the weekend – including 20 gold medals. Seven of its athletes were crowned British champions across artistic and tumbling events.

Portsmouth Gymnastics Centre's Adult Squad at the British Adult Championships

Adult Squad member Kat Duffy shared: “It was an incredible privilege to be part of the team that travelled to Lilleshall National Sports Centre for this year’s Adult Gymnastics Championships. The support and camaraderie from squads and teams across the country were truly uplifting. I was bursting with pride as I watched every single member of our squad compete so brilliantly.

“Winning a national title has been a dream of mine for many years, and I genuinely thought it might remain just that – so I’m absolutely thrilled to have taken home gold in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics, as well as with our Acro team. It was such a fun, rewarding experience and every bit worth the training and hard work.”

On behalf of Portsmouth Gymnastics Centre, Samantha Maggs, Director of Gymnastics shared: “Adult gymnastics is all about fun, fitness, and friendship! I love how the team supports and motivates each other. Most of the gymnasts in the squad came just for a bit of fun and to try out something new – and now just look at them. Competing at the most prestigious Adult gymnastics event and some being able to say they are a medallist or British Champion – just incredible!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth Gymnastic Centre Coach, Zoe Beauvoisin, added: “The Adult British Championships are a highlight of my year. Coaching our Adult squad is such a privilege. They bring unmatched enthusiasm, determination, and joy to the sport—many of them are achieving goals they never thought possible. Watching them live out a lifelong dream of achieving a British medal is a feeling that I will never forget”.

With more adults now joining pay-as-you-go sessions, Portsmouth’s coaching team is encouraging newcomers to give gymnastics a try. There are no entry or ability requirements – just enthusiasm and the commitment to train.

Adult taster sessions are suitable for individuals aged 18+ on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:30pm-10pm every week.

All abilities are welcome. Sessions are bookable via the BH Live Active app or at bhliveactive.org.uk.

For more information, visit bhliveactive.org.uk/gymnastics-centre.