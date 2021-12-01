Portsmouth 2nds (white) v Fareham 4ths. Picture: Katherine Duffy.

Owen Barnes picked up an early green card before Portsmouth saw a goal disallowed due to a pass coming from outside the D.

After a goalless first half, Portsmouth’s Dan Hayward was sent off and Hamble took full advantage to open up a 2-0 lead.

Pete Hayward reduced the arrears but Portsmouth conceded again after Hayward had returned to the action.

Freddie Steele and Stuart Avery pulled Portsmouth level and they held tight even after back to back yellows for defenders Ian Cheshire and Pete Hayward.

Jeremy Bulled was voted Portsmouth’s man of the match for his great tackling.

Adam Nicholls struck four times as Portsmouth 2nds caned Fareham 4ths 5-1 in South Central Division 3 South.

It was 2-0 at the interval with Nicholls following up his opening goal with a second from a short corner won by Sam Hargreaves’ superb skill.

After Fareham had replied in the second period, Nicholls completed his hat-trick from another short corner.

The dominant duo of Nicholls and man of the match Matt Simpson continued to pile on the pressure and Will Duffy made it 4-1 before Nicholls rounded off the scoring with a tap in.

Goals from Dylan Houghton (penalty) and Alfie Hall gave Portsmouth 3rds a 2-1 victory at Southampton 3rds in Division 5 South.

Jack Burn was voted Portsmouth’s man of the match.

Portsmouth’s 5ths completed 2021 with an unbeaten record after a 4-2 success against Basingstoke 5ths thanks to goals from fresher Liam Andrews, Bill Gray, Max Evans and debutant Teddy Bissett.

That took the 5ths’ tally to 43 goals in their nine games in 2021, eight of which were won and the other drawn.

Portsmouth women’s 2nds suffered a frustrating trip to play the Isle of Wight in Division 2 South of the South Central League.

There was a two-hour ferry wait amid freezing cold winds before the game even started. And when it did, the visitors conceded two goals in each half.

Portsmouth were unhappy with some questionable decisions from the umpires in the first period. A setting sun with no floodlights in the second saw a similar theme continued - culminating in a green card for Lucy Dunning.

There was also frustration for Portsmouth 3rds in a 1-0 Division 1 Solent defeat at Haslemere 3rds.

Nicky Puckett had a first half goal ruled out, and a short corner awarded instead, while the visitors were adamant the ball had gone out of play leading to Haslemere’s second half winner.

Keeper Kirsty Harley had stopped playing, believing the ball would be called out.