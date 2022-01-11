Portsmouth League snooker: Waterlooville's flying start to 2022, Cowplain Z battle hard but still suffer Craneswater Q defeat

Craneswater Q's Chris Bishop fired in a break of 52 in the win over Cowplain Z. Picture: Steve Toms

In a rearranged game, it was one way from the start as Rob Derry Snr and Gary Wilton got them off to a flyer with 2-0 wins, writes STEVE TOMS.

Dave Pink and Rob Derry Jnr also won their matches, while the ever reliable Mike Dorey claimed a brace in his side’s 9-3 loss

Craneswater Q defeated Cowplain Z 7-5 after opening up a 4-0 lead through Matt Small and Tony Lee.

Cowplain fought back to level through Frank Baxter and Dave Rees, but Chris Bishop (52 break) won his game as Craneswater stayed in top spot.

Bellair X are hot on their heels, though, after an 8-4 victory against Waterlooville D.

Andy Howell and Dave Riddell put Bellair in command before Craig Skeggs got Waterlooville off the mark with a brace. Kenny Morgan kept his nerve and won his two frames to ease Bellair past the winning post.

Emsworth B won 7-5 at Waterlooville thanks to a 2-0 success from last man John Morrison.

Emsworth pair Chester Bailey (45 break) and John Bateman (31 break) drew their games.

Waterlooville A remain top of the pile in Division 1 after a 10-2 rout of Copnor D.

There were wins for Dan Wells, Dusty Tingley, James Green, RichieBurnett Jnr and professional Jamie Wilson, with Steve Green claiming a consolation success

Last man Matt Paffett won his match to give Post Office a 6-6 draw against Portchester X.

Neil Turp (Portchester) had earlier won his game but all the others were drawn until Paffett used his experience to level.

In the only game in Division 3 due to Covid cases, Cowplain Gas edged a close encounter 7-5 against Waterlooville Butler Boys.

A win for Cowplain’s Gary Swatton was cancelled out by John Middleton before James Williamson put Waterlooville in front.