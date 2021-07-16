Portsmouth Pirates. Back (from left): Alex Ness, Lewis King, Dan Hussey, Jonny Branston, Sam Eastwood, Murray Hobson (c), Matt Murphy, Ryan Cook, Joe Marsh, Aaron Edwards (c), Craig Hudson, Josh Llewellyn, John Titcombe, Shashank Balasubramani, Steve Woodland, Neil Johnson. Front: Harry Horn, Tom Blewitt, Nick Vears, Lewis Welds, Dave McFawn, Chris Brennan.

After 18 long months without any competition because of the pandemic, the Pirates have now played two matches over successive weekends.

Although results might not have gone in their favour - they were beaten 6.11.47-0.2.2 at Ealing Emu's and 12.11.83-2.4.16 as they returned to home action last weekend against Wandsworth Demons - just being back out in the oval must seem an achievement in itself.

Pirates have had 10 new faces involved in their opening two league matches, with Tom Blewitt, Harry Horn, Shashank Balasubramani, Dan Hussey, Ryan Cook, Chris Brennan, Sam Eastwood, Alex Ness, Dave McFawn and Lewis King all handed their debuts against Ealing.

Pirates Women Charlotte Wellard (left) and Lesley Nicholson

Elsewhere, Pirates Women's loan players Charlotte Wellard and Lesley Nicholson helped Sussex Swans record victory in their first ever AFL London League game against West London Wildcats.

Pirates juniors have returned for summer sessions, abd anyone interested in joining should contact junior head coach Neil Johnson at [email protected]

Pirates have been handed a huge boost with the news they have been selected to host the Festival of Football tournament.

The nine-a-side competition, which will take place on St Johns College Playing Fields on Saturday, August 14, will see men's and women's teams from across the UK taking part.

Pirates chairman John Titcombe believes hosting the tournament can help put the club on the map.

He said: 'It's fantastic news for us as a club. We're really excited to be able to host the national competition.

'We look forward to welcoming teams from other leagues down to Portsmouth and getting to play different opposition.

'We are trying to build the club and the sport; this is a big opportunity for us to put our club on the map and continue our journey.