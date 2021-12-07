Portsmouth promotion hopes dented with Andover home loss –men’s South Central League round-up
Portsmouth’s hopes of mounting a South Central Division 1 South promotion challenge were dented by Andover.
The city club would have moved level on points had they beaten their Hampshire rivals, but a 1-0 win for the visitors took them into second place in the table.
In a first half that offered few chances, the game was largely played out in the midfield areas. This suited Portsmouth’s Chris Butler, a constant menace in disrupting Andover attacks.
Andover’s main threat came through the long ball option and broke the deadlock before half-time from a short corner rifled into the bottom corner.
In the final play before the break, Portsmouth lost Luke Parsons, one of the few willing runners up front, with a broken hand.
After some strong words at half-time, Portsmouth sought to up the tempo and employed a high pressing game, resulting in Niall Gray forcing a fine save from a short corner.
Portsmouth were comfortable in possession but struggled to create opportunities and despite multiple flat balls being delivered into Stu Avery’s strong side, few clear opportunities arose.
In a rare moment of penetration, Butler found Chris Bollom on the edge of the D only for his shot to be cleared off the line and away from the waiting Will Hartley.
Adam Nicholls followed up his previous week’s four-goal haul for Portsmouth 2nds with a double strike against South Central Division 3 South strugglers Southampton 2nds.
Portsmouth led 2-0 at half-time with Nicholls’ opener followed up by a Chris Palmer effort.
Ivan Boswell, Nicholls and Alex Williams (penalty) sealed a 5-0 and extended Southampton’s losing start to 10 matches.
Portsmouth 3rds claimed a comfortable 3-1 win over Winchester in Division 5 South at Admiral Lord Nelson School.
The home side dominated from the off, and an early attack was converted as Paul Barnes latched on to a Harry Hellyer pass to score.
Hellyer went from provider to finisher as he rifled home a shot off a Chris Stone assist.
Winchester reduced the deficit from a counter attack shortly after the restart, but Portsmouth swiftly regrouped. Their efforts were rewarded after Stone fought his way through the D before setting up Dylan Houghton for a far post tap-in - his third goal in as many weeks.
The hosts held firm until the end, with man of the match Simon Payne providing the defensive highlight - a stop on the line - which ensured a third successive win.
Captain Pete Wingate put Portsmouth 4ths ahead in their Division 1 Solent fixture against Basingstoke 4ths.
But that was as good as it got with Basingstoke levelling before half-time and going on to win.