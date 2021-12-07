Pond and McKay hit hat-tricks in Portsmouth 2nds’ goal spree - women's South Central League round-up
Katie Pond and Louisa McKay fired hat-tricks as Portsmouth’s women’s 2nds hammered a Blandford & Sturminster Newton side who only had nine players 7-0 in South Central Division 2 South
After Pond opened the scoring, Clair Hamson doubled the advantage before McKay and Lucy Dunning combined to set up Pond to make it 3-0.
McKay extended the lead with a brace before Pond dribbled past several challenges on her way to completing her treble.
Chivers and Dunning combined for McKay to complete her treble.
Jen Smith bagged a first half leveller as Portsmouth 1sts drew 1-1 at Banbury in Premier Division 2
They travelled without skipper Nadz Moore and forward Callie Moore due to positive Covid tests and, after losing the toss, played directly into a low sun which made passing awkward.
Banbury applied early pressure but the Portsmouth defence, marshalled by Sam Hassell and Molly McMaster, stood firm.
The visitors looked dangerous on the break but conceded a needless long corner which led to Banbury breaking the deadlock with a shot going through a crowd of players and past unsighted keeper Harriet Read.
This stung Portsmouth into action and within minutes they forced the equaliser from their first short corner. A well-rehearsed routine saw Zoe Wimshurst drive with the ball in one direction and then cleverly play a reverse pass into the path of Smith who crashed the ball home.