Pond and McKay hit hat-tricks in Portsmouth 2nds’ goal spree - women's South Central League round-up

Katie Pond, right, hit a hat-trick as Portsmouth 2nds thrashed Blandford & Sturminster. Picture: Keith Woodland

After Pond opened the scoring, Clair Hamson doubled the advantage before McKay and Lucy Dunning combined to set up Pond to make it 3-0.

McKay extended the lead with a brace before Pond dribbled past several challenges on her way to completing her treble.

Chivers and Dunning combined for McKay to complete her treble.

Jen Smith bagged a first half leveller as Portsmouth 1sts drew 1-1 at Banbury in Premier Division 2

They travelled without skipper Nadz Moore and forward Callie Moore due to positive Covid tests and, after losing the toss, played directly into a low sun which made passing awkward.

Banbury applied early pressure but the Portsmouth defence, marshalled by Sam Hassell and Molly McMaster, stood firm.

The visitors looked dangerous on the break but conceded a needless long corner which led to Banbury breaking the deadlock with a shot going through a crowd of players and past unsighted keeper Harriet Read.