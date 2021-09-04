Portsmouth shooter Lorraine Lambert ‘frustrated’ after crashing out of her main event at the Tokyo Paralympics

Lorraine Lambert. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The Portsmouth-based woman finished 15th in the R8 women’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualification, two places lower than fellow Brit Lesley Stewart, after scoring 1121 points, writes CHARLIE BENNETT.

Both shooters were consistent as they moved through the three positions of kneeling, prone and standing, neither shooting below 90 on each round.

However, with eight moving through to the final, it was not good enough and Lambert admits she was far from her best.

‘The performance really does not reflect where I have been in training so I am frustrated that I was not able to be in contention for the final,’ she said.

‘I had a difficult start in the kneeling but pushed through and finished strongly in the standing element so I'm proud that I continued to fight.

‘However I have another opportunity to compete in the 50m prone event on Sunday and I am now going to put this behind me and focus fully on that event.’