Portsmouth Snooker League: Waterlooville A stay clear at the top but Craneswater A keep the pressure on

Rob Kirby fired in a break of 48 in Craneswater A's win over Copnor D Picture: Mick Young

Rob Kirby, who hit a 48 break, won two matches while he was backed up by captain Andy Boulton, who did the same with breaks of 34 and 38 as Craneswater seized control, writes STEVE TOMS.

Mick Kirby also edged his two frames before Boulton played for the third time under the five-man rule, making it a perfect personal hat-trick on the night with a final break of 32.

Waterlooville A remain top of the table after a thumping 11-1 triumph against Bellair A.

Professional player Jamie Wilson, Richie Burnett Jnr, Phil Watson - 36 break - Frankie Jakeway and Dan Wells took two frames apiece, although Lee Harding did at least ensure Bellair avoided a whitewash defeat.

There was no separating Copnor A & E and Emsworth A as they played out an even 6-6 draw.

Copnor's Lee Eden (46) and Ant Lacey (37) made solid breaks, but Emsworth's Bobby Terry top-scored with his half-century in the match visit (66).

In Division 2, Emsworth B moved into second spot after securing an emphatic 10-2 win against Waterlooville D.

John Morrison, Paul Merrett, Matt Beardsworth and the ever-improving Chester Bailey claimed two frame victories each.

Craneswater Q remain the team to catch at the top and kept themselves on course for promotion by seeing off close rivals Bellair X 8-4.

Chris Bishop and Jamie Gray - including a break of 48 - got Craneswater off to a flying start with two frames wins apiece.

Steve Scott's double victory threatened to get Bellair back in it, but Iain Russell made sure the table-toppers came away victorious with breaks of 38 and 49 in his win.

Cowplain Z remain in contention in and around the top having edge past NEBC 7-5. Dave Rees made the difference for Cowplain as the only player on the night to win his two frames with all the other matches ending level.

Waterlooville C and Waterlooville Xcels battled it out and this match eventually ended in a 6-6 draw.

Andy Chambers was on form for Xcels, winnning both his frames, but so did Gary Wilton of the opposition as it finished honours even on the night.

Waterloovile Bananas defeated club rivals Butler Boys 9-3 in Division 3.

Elsewhere, Cowplain B climbed into second spot with an 8-4 victory over ABC. Will Garrett won his two frames while Ioan Moon continued to show his class to take Cowplain past the winning post.

Pompey Royals were made to work hard but just about edged out spirited Broadoak 7-5.

Paul Chivers, Adam Osbourne and Chad Wainwright each won both of their frames for the Royals in the hard-fought victory.

In the battle of the Cowplain teams, the Gas defeated the Misfits. Ray Axton played well to give the Misfits the perfect start, yet Gary Swatton levelled up proceedings for Gas.