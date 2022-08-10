Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They enjoyed a 51-run Division 4 South victory at St Johns College playing fields in Farlington after routing Portsmouth for 100.

Opener Matthew Pearce and No 10 Fahad Ahmad joint top scored with 18 - the latter was not out - as their side just about managed to reach three figures.

Harrison Etherington (3-32) was the leading wicket-taker, while there were cheap pickings for Lenny Field (2-10), George Wilson (2-14) and Rory Simpson (2-18).

Portsmouth & Southsea 3rds' Harrison Etherington is bowled against Portsmouth 3rds. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

P & S had crashed from 92-1 to 109-8 with Simon Boorah (3-25) leading the collapse. A last-wicket stand of 29 between Kevin Riley and last man Etherington helped their side total 151.

Sameen Mahboob was close to a career best innings as Purbrook 2nds defeated their Ryde counterparts by two wickets.

Asked to chase 224, Purbrook still had a lot of work to do when their seventh wicket fell.

Portsmouth 3rds' Lewis Ndahiro bowling Picture: Chris Moorhouse

But Mahboob - batting at No 7 - and No 9 Hamid Khan shared what turned out to be a crucial stand.

Mahboob ended unbeaten on 68 - just two away from equalling his career best set while playing for Trojans nine years ago - while Khan hit 34.

Both players only joined Purbrook, who won by two wickets in the 38th over, ahead of this season after turning out for United Services Portsmouth in 2021.

Visiting Ryde had posted 223-9 with Harrison Branch claiming a career best 4-24. It was only Purbrook’s third win of the season, though, and they remain entrenched in the four-team drop zone.

Portsmouth & Southsea 3rds' Kev Riley batting. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Roshan Radhakrishnan struck a career best 96 as Kerala 2nds chased down Fawley 2nds’ 239-4 target to win by four wickets with four balls remaining.

Kerala’s match-winning stand came from Nimal Valsan (33 not out) and Lincoln Poulose (18 not out), batting at Nos 7 and 8 respectively.

Portsmouth & Southsea's Kev Riley batting. Picture: Chris Moorhouse