Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Syge Bologne returned career best bowling figures and hit the winning runs as Bedhampton stayed top of Division 4 South by beating Solent Rangers.

And Finlay Rockett struck his highest ever score as Ville recovered from a miserable start to defeat Old Netley & Highfield.

With three games remaining and only two teams going up, Bedhampton enjoy a 26-point advantage over third-placed Ventnor. Ville are 11 points clear of the Isle of Wight-based team, and face them in a crunch promotion clash on August 20.

Syge Bologne bagged career best bowling figures as Bedhampton Mariners defeated Old Netley to remain favourites for the Hampshire League Division 4 South title Photo by Alex Shute

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bologna roared through the Solent lower order and tail, bagging 5-32 as Rangers lost their last six wickets for 12 runs to be dismissed for 124.

Harry Robbins (3-25) had reduced Solent to 16-3, but it was Steve Rudder - promoted to the 1sts after an unbeaten century for the 2nds the previous week - who dismissed top scorer Bibin Mathew (70). Alfin Pauly (29) was the only other batter to score more than seven.

In reply, Bedhampton crashed to 8-3 with opener Robbins and No 3 Rudder both out for ducks.

Ian Onions (44) rebuilt the innings but there was still much work to do at 56-5. Sanj Patnaik (25) helped Onions add 58 for the sixth wicket to ease the nerves, and it was left to Bologne - batting at No 9 - to hit a six and a four in his 10 not out to seal a 13th win in 14 league fixtures.

Waterlooville’s decision to bat against Old Netley looked to be backfiring when both openers, Harry McBride and Stan Reynolds, departed without troubling the scorers.

But Jake Charman (36) and Tom Seve (26) hung around but at 99-6 the Ville innings was still looking sickly.

Enter Rockett, batting at No 7, to whack a career best 63 not out with fine back-up from tailenders Matt Cook (28), Dave Connolly (20) and Charley Croft (15 not out) in a total of 222-8.

Rockett’s great day continued when, bowling as first change, he bagged 4-36, removing three of the Old Netley top four.