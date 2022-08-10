Syge Bologne returned career best bowling figures and hit the winning runs as Bedhampton stayed top of Division 4 South by beating Solent Rangers.
And Finlay Rockett struck his highest ever score as Ville recovered from a miserable start to defeat Old Netley & Highfield.
With three games remaining and only two teams going up, Bedhampton enjoy a 26-point advantage over third-placed Ventnor. Ville are 11 points clear of the Isle of Wight-based team, and face them in a crunch promotion clash on August 20.
Most Popular
-
1
Denver Hume: Portsmouth's expensive forgotten man and why former Sunderland defender really could be one for the future
-
2
'Real driving force... lion-hearted display... classy presence' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth ratings from 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Cardiff
-
3
Cardiff 0 Portsmouth 3: Neil Allen's verdict - From Fratton boos to 'Just like watching Brazil' as brilliant Blues produce remarkable cup shock
-
4
Portsmouth transfer news: The four Fratton Park departures Blues could still sanction before window shuts - including ex-Sheffield United defender and Luton midfielder
-
5
'We’ve got a real problem': Portsmouth boss reveals headache after career first at Cardiff
Bologna roared through the Solent lower order and tail, bagging 5-32 as Rangers lost their last six wickets for 12 runs to be dismissed for 124.
Harry Robbins (3-25) had reduced Solent to 16-3, but it was Steve Rudder - promoted to the 1sts after an unbeaten century for the 2nds the previous week - who dismissed top scorer Bibin Mathew (70). Alfin Pauly (29) was the only other batter to score more than seven.
In reply, Bedhampton crashed to 8-3 with opener Robbins and No 3 Rudder both out for ducks.
Read More
Ian Onions (44) rebuilt the innings but there was still much work to do at 56-5. Sanj Patnaik (25) helped Onions add 58 for the sixth wicket to ease the nerves, and it was left to Bologne - batting at No 9 - to hit a six and a four in his 10 not out to seal a 13th win in 14 league fixtures.
Waterlooville’s decision to bat against Old Netley looked to be backfiring when both openers, Harry McBride and Stan Reynolds, departed without troubling the scorers.
But Jake Charman (36) and Tom Seve (26) hung around but at 99-6 the Ville innings was still looking sickly.
Enter Rockett, batting at No 7, to whack a career best 63 not out with fine back-up from tailenders Matt Cook (28), Dave Connolly (20) and Charley Croft (15 not out) in a total of 222-8.
Rockett’s great day continued when, bowling as first change, he bagged 4-36, removing three of the Old Netley top four.
Haydn Knight then ran through the tail, finishing with 5-37 - his second-best figures of all time, coming seven years after a 5-27 haul against Bedhampton. Among his victims was top scorer Oli Knight (66).