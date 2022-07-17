Portsmouth & Southsea in 11th heaven as Dean Lee stars in latest Southern Premier League success

Lee, batting at No 7, struck an unbeaten 79 off 63 balls as P & S thrashed Trojans by 119 runs at St James’.

That was their 11th successive league win and they are now the only side across all four tiers of the SPL to still boast a 100 per cent record.

They are now a massive 75 points clear of third-placed Langley Manor - the top two go up - with seven weeks remaining.

Matt Benfield hit 73 at the top of the order, but there was only 135 on the board when he was sixth out.

But Lee put on 41 for the seventh wicket with Maxwell Goddard and another 47 for the eighth with skipper Ben Saunders as P & S closed on 237-9. Lee hit eight fours and three sixes.

Jono Willey (2-27) quickly reduced Trojans to 6-2 and Saunders (4-14) ripped out the middle order as the visitors succumbed to 118 all out.

At the other end of the table, Purbrook are staring relegation to the Hampshire League in the face after an 11th straight defeat.

David Steadman (5-42) roared through their top order, dismissing five of the top six, as Purbrook were skittled out for 86 after inserted by second-placed Sway.

No 8 James Gurney (20) top scored with extras (19) and opener James Barber (14) next highest.

Sway were in no hurry, eventually claiming an eight-wicket win in the 28th over.

Tailender Tyrel Chicot belted a quickfire half-century - but Gosport Borough were still well beaten by South Wilts 2nds at Privett Park.

The West Indian smacked seven fours and three sixes in racing to 58 off 27 balls after coming in at No 9.

Opener Jayaram Jayaraj had top scored with 62 as Borough were bowled out for 230 after electing to bat first.

Henry Smith (67 not out) and Matt Falconer (39) put on 68 for the first South Wilts wicket, with Smith and Joe Cranch (28) adding another 50 for the second.

Skipper Rob Pittman (30) and Stephen Riddle (29 not out) were also amongst the runs as the visitors reached their target in the 48th over.

Havant 2nds’ top order were all in form as their side strolled to an eight-wicket victory at Paultons.

Asked to chase 235, Andrew Galliers (62) and Steven Matthews (58) put on 118 for the first wicket.

Simon Loat (47 not out) and Stuart Ransley (46 not out) then shared an unbroken stand of 102 for the third wicket as Havant romped home in the 38th over.