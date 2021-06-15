Portsmouth & Southsea opener Shaun Briggs hits second Hampshire League century of 2021

P&S batsman Shaun Briggs hit his second Hampshire League century of 2021. Picture: Keith Woodland

Back on May 8, the opening batsman celebrated his maiden league hundred - 108 against Locks Heath.

This time, he smacked 118 as P & S posted a daunting 289-8 target at St James.

Sayeed Shahid was next highest scorer with 46 while Tom Wheeler was third highest with 22 before he was run out.

Milton helped their hosts on the way by contributing 30 wides in a total of 46 extras.

The visitors made a good fist of their run chase with wicket-keeper Richard Wilson becoming the second player in the game to reach three figures.

Batting at No 5, he ended unbeaten on 107 as Milton finished on 264-6.

Dan Turner (2-54) and Matt Williams (2-59) were P & S’ chief wicket-takers.

There was another run-fest in the same division as winless Locks Heath made a spirited attempt to chase down a 300-plus target against Southampton Community.

Opener Nadeem Abbas struck 104 as Community piled up 313-5 after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Waqas Mehmood (44 not out) and Tahir Rafiq (30 not out) ensured the visitors set Locks a huge target.

In a valiant pursuit, Jon Whitfield fell just short of a century for the second time in his career. Dismissed for 98 against Ryde 2nds in 2019, this time he was just three short of three figures.

Andrew Booth (80) and Justin Cousins (37) were also in the runs but Locks finished on 285-5 to record their fourth successive league defeat.

Gary Martin was left stranded on 99 not out as Hayling Island’s 100 per cent start to the season was ended.

Batting at No 6, he struck 13 fours in a 106-ball innings as his side posted 175-8 (Craig Procter 3-37) at Folland.

It was a superb effort by Martin, as Hayling were tottering on 34-4 when he arrived at the crease.

They were 88-7 when No 9 Tom Chaplin joined Martin. The pair put on 81 for the eighth wicket before Chaplin (20) - his side’s second highest scorer - was run out.

Hayling could have been considered favourites for a fifth successive win when they reduced Folland to 103-5.

But No 6 Amit Kumar (43 out out) and Rajeev Verma (19) added 50 for the sixth wicket.

Helped by 20 wides in a total of 31 extras, Folland eventually won by three wickets with 19 balls remaining.

Callum Cells (2-19) had Hayling’s best figures with the ball.

Saurabh Chandorkar produced a stunning spell as Kerala’s 100 per cent start to the campaign was ended at Rugby Camp.

The Totton & Eling 2nds bowler ripped out six of the top seven on his way to 6-14 off eight overs.

Those six batsmen made just 14 between them, but No 5 Pranav Pathiyarappattu (57 not out) did his best to take the fight to the visitors.

Baiju Kurian, with 29 at No 8, offered good support but Kerala - who had won their opening three matches - were dismissed for 132.