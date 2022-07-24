With six balls remaining, hosts Sway required an unlikely 29 to inflict a first Division 3 defeat of the campaign on P & S.

Facing Jake Peach was Toby Ramwell, batting at No 9 and with a previous highest score in 2022 of 22.

Remarkably, Ramwell struck 24 off Peach’s first five balls - four, six, four, four and another six.

Jake Peach conceded 24 runs off the first five balls of his last over against Sway Picture: Chris Moorhouse

A third six off the final ball would have brought up one of the most incredible wins in Southern Premier League history. Another boundary would have resulted in a tie.

As it was, though, Ramwell was unable to score off the last delivery. That allowed P & S to open up a 54-point lead over third-placed Sway, with only the top two going up to the third tier.

It was P & S’ second narrow win over the New Forest club this year, following on from Jack Davies’ unbeaten 91 in a one-wicket success on Portsea Island in May.

Chasing 195 for victory, Sway had slumped to 48-6. The experienced Jon Grasham (45) provided stability, sharing a 75-run stand for the seventh wicket with Tom Burton before he was dismissed by left-arm spinner Keiron Dunstan (3-39).

Burton, batting at No 8, eventually fell for 50 after a 42-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Ramwell.

It had looked all over for the hosts when Burton fell off the penultimate over - dismissed by Matt Benfield. But Ramwell took a single off the next ball, allowing him to unleash a boundary blitz off Peach which so nearly brought a stunning result.

P & S had started brightly with an opening stand of 65 until the pacy Grasham struck in his first over, Matt Benfield (22) caught by a diving Steve How. Two balls later Shaun Briggs (31) was brilliantly run out by Sam Nailor.

No 6 Tom Benfield top scored on 44 as P & S were bowled out for 194 - the 30 wides Sway conceded in a total of 37 extras proving crucial in the long run.

Langley Manor are now a point ahead of Sway in the second promotion spot after thrashing Paultons.

Jack Campbell smacked an unbeaten 114 in only his second SPL innings for the club as they posted 238-8.

Campbell has recently joined the club after starting the season in the North East League with Durham club Lanchester.

The player is no stranger to Hampshire - he had previously played youth cricket for Petersfield area club Steep.