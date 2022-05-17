Portsmouth & Southsea teen bowler Jacob Phillimore bags career best haul in spectacular Hampshire Cricket League collapse

Chasing 207 for victory, the hosts appeared on course when they had reached 154-2.

But, remarkably, their last eight wickets collapsed for just TWO runs with Phillimore - who had never taken more than two wickets in an innings before - ending with a stunning 6-18.

Only one of Curdridge’s last seven batters managed to score, and that was a single.

Qaiser Naveed whacked 70 off just 31 balls for Portsmouth & Southsea 3rds. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Qaiser Naveed’s late-order innings blast had earlier helped P & S to pass the 200 mark.

Coming in at No 7 - after only two members of the top six had made double figures - Naveed lashed 70 off just 31 deliveries with nine fours and five sixes.

No 10 Josh Betley did his bit as well, hitting 29 - the third top score - as P & S posted 206.

Connor Saunders (2-26) had dismissed both Curdridge openers but skipper Julian Leigh (63) and Craig Charlesworth (55) had appeared to put them on course for victory.

Bedhampton Mariners' Harry Robbins hit 72 in his side's victory over Purbrook 2nds. Picture: Neil Marshall

George Parvin and Harry Robbins struck half-centuries as Bedhampton Mariners strolled to victory at Purbrook 2nds.

Robbins, who has returned to the club after a spell with Portchester, hit 72 at the top of the order as Mariners won by seven wickets.

Asked to chase 211 for victory, Robbins and skipper Ross Basketter (40) put on 71 for the first wicket.

No 4 Parvin then helped Robbins add 118 for the third wicket, and Mariners only needed 21 when the latter departed.

Parvin, who hit 11 boundaries, ended unbeaten on 72 as his side won off the first ball of the 37th over.

Teenager Sam Harradine (90) had earlier compiled his HL best score before he was bowled by Syge Bologne (2-38).

Zeeshan Hazell (3-42) was Mariners’ most successful wicket-taker, while Robbins - who opened the bowling as well as the batting - returned a tidy 1-10 off nine overs.

In only his second ever league game for Portsmouth 3rds, Liam Riley produced a superb all-round display.

He top scored with an unbeaten 72 as the city club posted 178-5 against Trojans 2nds at St John’s College, including 11 boundaries.

Riley took two catches when Trojans replied, before wrapping up their innings at 136 all out by bagging 3-3 off two overs after he was the seventh, and last, Portsmouth bowler introduced into the attack.

There were also three wickets for Simon Boorah, who dismissed Trojans’ top three en route to 3-19 off nine overs, and Simon Jones (3-38).

Tom Farley and skipper Jake Charman compiled half-centuries as Waterlooville’s 3rd XI also tasted victory.

Farley (58 not out) and Charman (54) helped Ville total 264-9 off their 45 overs against Calmore 3rds.

Martin Crowe added 31 in the middle order and last man Charlie Ellis whacked a breezy 17 not out off eight balls.

Calmore were well placed at 181-2 in reply thanks to keeper Jack Austin (68) and captainCallum Greasley (40). But even given a helping hand with 24 wides, Calmore finished 22 runs adrift on 242-6.

United Services Portsmouth slipped to a 54-run home loss to Ryde 2nds.

The day started well when Luke Sullivan (3-27) took two early wickets. But Ryde skipper Andy Day (91) and keeper Tom Roscoe (70 not out) - batting at No 5 and 6 respectively - shared a fine stand that boosted the visitors to 226-5.

Skipper Farai Shoko (36) top scored as opener, but he fell to Ben Wadmore (5-38) and extras (31) was the second highest total as US were dismissed for 172.

Rob Snell enjoyed his visit to Rugby Camp as Ventnor 2nds defeated Kerala 2nds by six wickets.

First, he opened the bowling and ripped through the Kerala top order, dismissing the first four batters to end with 4-20 off nine overs.

Kerala, with No 8 Linson Poulose (35) top scoring, limped to 142 all out helped by 32 extras.

Snell hadn’t finished yet, though; opening the batting, he lashed 11 fours and six sixes in racing to an undefeated 88.