Portsmouth & Southsea title champagne remains on ice after remarkable Southern Premier League collapse at Langley Manor

P & S, already promoted, could have wrapped up the title with a 15th Division 3 victory in 16 fixtures.

But they suffered a remarkable batting collapse to be skittled for just 45 - the lowest score across all four SPL divisions this sun-drenched summer.

Destroyer-in-chief was Simon Peters, who returned devastating figures of 8-17 at Knellers Lane to keep Langley’s hopes of promotion alive with a 151-run success.

Ben Saunders took 5-27 as Portsmouth & Southsea were thrashed by Langley Manor in Division 3 of the SPL. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

They are the best bowling figures in the SPL this summer, beating P & S bowler Jake Peach’s 7-17 haul when Basingstoke & North Hants were routed for 57.

Asked to chase 197, P & S’ reply began badly when Matt Benfield (1) and opening partner Shaun Briggs (0) fell cheaply.

P & S recovered to reach 31-2 (Peach 16) before a sensational collapse saw them crash to 38-8.

Peters tore through the order, with Chris Bollom (2), Tom Benfield (0, first ball) and Dean Lee (0) among his victims.

The last three batters - Ben Saunders (first ball), Jono Willey and Kieron Dunstan - lasted just 11 balls between them, all failing to score a run and all falling to Peters.

Peters is now the second leading wicket-taker in the fourth tier with 35 victims. The list is headed by Saunders, who now has 38 wickets after bagging 5-27 when Langley posted 196-9 (Jack Budd 44, Steve Harris 44).

It was the second time Saunders had taken five in a game this season, following on from a 5-47 haul against Havant 2nds.

P & S still need 13 points from their last two games to secure the title. They have two home games to finish with, against Gosport Borough and relegated Purbrook.

Purbrook, long since condemned to Hampshire League cricket in 2023, suffered a 16th consecutive defeat when they lost to Gosport by seven wickets.

After being bowled out for 173, Purbrook had a glimmer of hope when Borough slumped to 38-3.

But opener Lee Harrop (69 not out) and Scott Taylor (41 not out) added an unbroken 136 for the fourth wicket as Gosport won in the 32nd over.

Purbrook contributed to their latest defeat of a miserable summer, conceding 38 wides in a total of 43 extras.

Nick Cox sent down 13 of those wides in the course of a single over, which ended up costing 26 runs.

James Scutt (65) and Aaron Dean (38) had been the main contributors to Purbrook’s 173 total (Taylor 4-29) after they had been inserted.

Ali Gardner bagged career best bowling figures as Havant 2nds were beaten by South Wilts 2nds.

Gardner took 5-27 as Wilts were bowled out for 235 at Havant Park (Sam Litchfield 71).

Opener Faizan Tahsin took the attack to the visitors when Havant replied, belting 11 boundaries in a 34-ball 50.