After being selected to represent her country for the first time at the age of 53 through her high Hampshire county ranking, the Southsea-based thrower won both her individual matches against opponents from Wales and Scotland in the home nations event.

Those victories would contribute to an overall winning England ladies cause, as they defeated Wales 5-1 and whitewashed Scotland 6-0 to collect the tri-nations competition trophy in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales.

Monaghan, who was a Great Britain javelin thrower in her early teenage years prior to taking up darts in her late teens, could not have wished for a better way to cap a proud moment of making her international debut.

Southsea's Jane Monaghan stands proudly with the British Internationals trophy she helped England Ladies win on her international debut

‘I was honoured to be picked after all this time of playing darts. It was a fantastic experience, it truly was,’ Monaghan reflected.

‘I was nominated (to represent England) about 18 years ago but I couldn't get into the squad. I won both my matches on my debut.

‘Now I've played a lot more games down the road and I was selected through the county rankings.’

Monaghan regularly competes in the weekly Southampton Darts Series, held in Bitterne – coming up against mainly male players – and has taken part in PDC Women's Series tournaments in Barnsley and Wigan this year.

And she revealed where her initial interest in a sport which has seen a huge increase in female participation in recent times first started.

Monaghan added: ‘I used to throw the javelin when I was younger so I've got a pretty good, strong right arm. I did represent Great Britain many years ago, when I was about 13 (in the javelin).