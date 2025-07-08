Portsmouth Victoria Artistic Swimming strikes gold at Swim England Combo Cup

Portsmouth Victoria Artistic Swimming Team delivered a stunning gold-medal performance at the prestigious Swim England Combo Cup, held on Saturday, July 5 at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre in Sheffield.

Facing off against top teams from across the country, Portsmouth Victoria impressed the judges with an energetic routine that showcased exceptional synchronisation, athletic skill, and artistic expression. The inventive choreography was interwoven with an uplifting disco themed soundtrack and ambitious hybrids and lifts were executed cleanly.

Pre-swim mantra

Their performance secured first place in their division against 12 other teams, marking a significant victory at one of the UK’s premier synchronised swimming events. Notably, the team recorded the lowest synchronisation penalty in the entire division, underscoring their precision and unity in the water.

Sweet success

The Swim England Combo Cup, known for its high level of competition and vibrant atmosphere, drew hundreds of athletes from clubs nationwide. Portsmouth Victoria’s winning routine stood out for its creativity, precision, and the sheer strength of teamwork displayed in every movement.

This victory adds to the growing list of accolades for Portsmouth Victoria and fortifies the clubs reputation as a power house in artistic swimming.

Winning gold!

About Portsmouth Victoria Artistic Swimming Team:

Based in Portsmouth, Hampshire, the Portsmouth Victoria Artistic Swimming Team is a competitive club dedicated to developing excellence in synchronised swimming and nurtures athletes of all ages and levels. With a strong emphasis on discipline, teamwork, and creativity, the club has built a proud tradition of success both regionally and nationally, consistently producing podium-finishing performances.

For more information about joining this friendly, successful club please email [email protected]. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.