Portsmouth's Michael McKinson in line for huge shot at big-name American welterweight Vergil Ortiz jr, suggest reports

Portsmouth's Michael McKinson celebrates after defeating Chris Kongo to become WBO Global welterweight champion. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

That's according to ESPN boxing insider Mike Coppinger, who has claimed a deal has been agreed between both camps.

Should the fight come off, it would represent a monumental opportunity for 21-0 professional fighter McKinson.

The Pompey Problem, managed by MTK Global and promoted by Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing label, enjoyed a huge 2021 after defeating Chris Kongo to claim the WBO Global welterweight title in March.

McKinson then followed that up with victory over Poland's Przemyslaw Runowski in his first bout under the Matchroom banner on one of Hearn's Fight Camp 2 shows in August.

But facing a fighter billed as one of the American future stars in Ortiz jr would represent a huge leap, but one the Pompey boxer ranked third in the WBO rankings would relish.

Ferocious Ortiz jr is the top ranked welterweight in the WBO standings and has won each of his 18 professional bouts inside the distance.

Although McKinson has spent his whole career proving his doubters wrong as a pro and what better way to do it with the world watching, should a deal to fight Ortiz jr be officially agreed.