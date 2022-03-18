Portsmouth's Mikey McKinson eager to heighten growing support base on his big American fight bow

The Pompey Problem gets his States fight bow on Saturday in Los Angeles when he is due to face US native Alex Martin.

Remarkably, the Illinois southpaw will represent the third fighter he has been scheduled to encounter at LA’s Galen Centre this week.

First, ferocious 18-0 Vergil Ortiz Jr, with a perfect pro knock-out record, pulled out of the huge welterweight contest with McKinson having been hospitalised with a debilitating illness which can cause kidney failure at the start of the week.

Pompey's Mikey McKinson Picture: Leigh Dawney/Getty Images

Then, after a rushed search to find a replacement, Mexican Jesus Antonio Perez tipped in some TWO STONE overweight for the scheduled 149lb catchweight contest with McKinson.

Yet, despite the double setback, the slick British southpaw has quickly reasserted his focus and is relishing his States debut.

With the bout taking place at LA's Galen Centre and screened live on DAZN, McKinson is eager to put on a polished performance to win some American fans to add to his growing UK and home city support on the back of a week he is sure to never forget.

McKinson said: ‘It's huge, it's huge to be flying the flag for my city back home and the UK as well. It's a dream come true to be able - obviously unfortunate circumstances at the beginning of the week - but happy I'm still on the card - the show goes on.

‘I can't think about Ortiz Jr now, my full attention goes on Jesus Perez Campos.

‘I've spent the past three/four months working for this big fight, my US debut, and just go home or still fight. I want to fight, I want my US debut, hopefully I can win some American supporters and impress people on Saturday night, that's the most important, fighting.