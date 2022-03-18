Third different opponent for Portsmouth's Mikey McKinson's American debut confirmed after Mexican Jesus Antonio Perez scales in TWO STONE overweight for planned catchweight contest

The News understands 17-3 Illinois pro fighter Alex Martin has been drafted in to face the Pompey Problem at LA's Galen Centre this weekend.

It's turned out to be quite the week for McKinson, 27, who had initially been preparing for a life-changing welterweight showdown with perfect 18-0 knock-out pro Vergil Ortiz Jr before he was forced to pull out after being hospitalised on Monday.

Pompey's Mikey McKinson Picture: Tom Hogan/Golden Boy Promotions

Mexican Jesus Antonio Perez had then been called up as a replacement - but McKinson told in a social media post how he had turned up some TWO STONE overweight for the scheduled 149lb contest.

Perez was not present for Golden Boy Promotions press conference on Thursday, with it now revealed he will not be facing the slippery British southpaw.

In a Facebook post, McKinson said: ‘Update, my opponent turned up from Mexico 2 stone over weight. Opponent change AGAIN!!!‘Most likely a golden boy fighter who’s a southpaw. Such an up and down week but we have came to fight, whoever, regardless.

‘Time to adapt to the situations and overcome.’