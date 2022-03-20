Portsmouth's Mikey McKinson takes victory on American fight debut in attritional battle with Chicago's Alex Martin

Portsmouth's Mikey McKinson Picture: Tom Hogan/Golden Boy Promotions

The Pompey Problem's attritional welterweight contest was scored 99-91, 98-92, 97-93 in his favour, as he secured a unanimous decision win over Chicago's Alex Martin.

There could be no arguments with McKinson having his hand raised, although it was tough going at times with Martin content to sit on the back foot and absorb plenty of pressure.

The 27-year-old British southpaw was the more forceful of the two, who adopt very similar countering southpaw styles.

There were heckles and boos from the American crowd at points of the bout, who were urging more come-forward approaches from both fighters.

But for McKinson - with Martin his third scheduled opponent following Vergil Ortiz Jr's pull out and replacement Jesus Perez coming in too heavy - he'll just have been happy to get his States debut out of the way by keeping his perfect pro record intact on the Golden Boy Promotions show.