Portsmouth’s Walkie Talkies team take silver medal in Hampshire netball festival

Walkie Talkies (from left) Julie Thomas, Annette Russell (back) Bridget Hargreaves, Angie Osborne, Jackie Powell, Julie Kill, Caroline Wilson, Lesley Smith and Sue Martin

The festival, held in Eastleigh and organised by England Netball, welcomed teams from all over Hampshire.

It was the first tournament some of the Walkie Talkies team had ever entered.

In the absence of regular host Debbie Laycock, newly qualified Walking Netball host Julie Kill and Walkie Talkies founder Angie Osborne oversaw the squad.

Best best results came against Clanfield-based Shoo the Chickens (12-1) and old friends Whiteley Wonders (2-0).

Sue Martin impressed at both GS and GK, making plenty of interceptions and rebounds. Elsewhere, Osborne’s playmaking skills and shooting consistency proved tricky for opponents, whilst Kill’s marking and strength in the defensive circle saw plenty of turnovers made.

Walkie Talkies’ only losses came against eventual winners Stroll Sisters (6-8) and Winchester Wanderers (5-9).

Osborne said: ‘Our first game was a loss against Stroll Sisters but it was probably our best performance. It was a competitive game and it seemed to bring out the best in us.

‘We were there to enjoy ourselves and we certainly did that - the medal was a bonus!’

Walkie Talkies are taking a break for Christmas but will be back early in 2022 at Miltoncross Academy on Monday evenings (7-8pm).