Premier League Changemakers event to champion girls from Pompey in the Community

Participants from Pompey in the Community joined more than 50 girls and young women for a special Premier League Changemakers event on Friday (March 21), as part of the Premier League’s ongoing commitment to supporting women and girls.

Delivered through the national Premier League Kicks and Premier League Inspires programmes, the Premier League Changemakers event saw 14–to-16-year-olds from 22 professional football club charities come together to explore gender equality and career opportunities for women within the football industry.

Taking place at Wolverhampton Wanderer’s Sir Jack Hayward training ground, the event was hosted by BBC Asian Network broadcaster Amber Sandhu alongside sports presenter and former Arsenal in the Community Premier League Kicks participant, Sakinaah Boateng.

Participants took part in a series of interactive workshops focused on accelerating action, youth voice and gender equality. The workshops, devised to highlight role models and support the development of key leadership skills will be led by inspirational women within and beyond the football industry, including PGMOL and FIFA official Nicoleta Bria.

Pompey's Premier League Changemakers participants with the Premier League trophy in Wolverhampton

Ruth Shaw, Chief Executive of the Premier League Charitable Fund, said: "Championing girls and young women on and off the pitch is an essential part of our work within communities. Every year, more than 30,000 girls and young women across England and Wales participate in our Premier League Kicks and Premier League Inspires programmes.

“The Premier League Changemakers event provides a unique opportunity for participants to build personal skills in a positive environment. We hope that hearing from inspirational women with diverse experiences will help them to unlock their own potential and succeed in their future careers.”

One young person who has benefited from their involvement in Premier League Changemakers is Gracie, who has been involved in Pompey in the Community’s Premier League Changemakers activity this year.

"It was a great opportunity to meet other girls from different clubs who are working on the same project and explore the stereotypes that females face today."

Launched in 2021, Premier League Changemakers is delivered through Premier League Kicks and Premier League Inspires and provides opportunities for young women and girls aged 11-to-18 to gain knowledge and access leadership training alongside sport and physical activity.

The activity, funded by the Premier League through the Premier League Charitable Fund, also encourages participation in social action projects around themes of gender equality and mental health as a way to increase participants' confidence and support the development of vital life skills.

Forty-three club community organisations across the Premier League and English Football League currently deliver Premier League Changemakers and more than 1,600 girls and young women have engaged to date.