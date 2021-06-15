Priory take over top spot after Vospers’ 100 per cent Portsmouth Bowls League record is ended

John Wildig (green, middle). Picture: Neil Marshall

They suffered a three-shot defeat at home against Naismith with both clubs winning one rink with the other tied, writes DAVE WILDMAN.

The seven-shot victory by Kelvin Chandler’s quartet swung the game Naismith’s way.

Priory took advantage of Vospers’ defeat to take over top spot with a 15-shot victory at Milton Park.

Whilst they won on two rinks, it was the 15-shot margin of victory on Adrian Snook’s rink that proved decisive as the other two rinks cancelled each other out.

College Park broke their duck with an eight-shot victory over Gas Social, winning on all three rinks to move above Gas at the bottom of the table.

In Division B, Waverley dropped their first points of the season as they beat tenants Star & Crescent by 10 shots.

It was Robbie Dennison’s rink who had the honour of inflicting the first reversal of a Waverley rink with their two-shot win over Matt Marchant’s men, holding their nerve to pick up that vital two on the last end.

Second placed Alexandra recorded a 13-shot success at Cosham Park, winning on two rinks. John Corcoran’s rink prevented Cosham being whitewashed with their eight-shot win.

Portsmouth Water enjoyed another big win at their new Alexandra home, with a 29-shot all rink victory over Pembroke Gardens.

Havant & Waterlooville

Leaders Leigh Park lost for the first time, falling to a six-shot defeat at Denmead.

Despite winning on two rinks, it was the 13-shot defeat inflicted by John Wildig’s quartet that proved decisive.

Emsworth couldn’t build on their two previous home wins as they fell to another large defeat at Leigh Park. This time it was inflicted by Hayling Island, who finally won at their 2021 home by 21 shots.

Although Hayling won on two rinks, they had to thank the 18-shot triumph by Ray Hoskins’ men for the size of their victory.

The battle between the two carpet clubs went the way of Cowplain who recorded a 27-shot victory over Waterlooville. By winning on all rinks, Cowplain moved into second spot on shot difference from Emsworth.

Gosport & Fareham

Gosport’s reign at the top of the table came to a shuddering end as they fell to a 20-shot defeat at Rowner.

By winning on all three rinks, led by the 13-shot victory by Graeme Coles’ quartet, Rowner took over top spot.

Lee-on-the-Solent remain second, but only on shot difference from Fareham who beat them by 15 shots at Park Lane.