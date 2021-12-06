Jamie Wilson compiled a century break in his latest Portsmouth Snooker League fixture. Picture: Ellen Demarré

The Havant professional rattled in a superb break of 119 on his way to a 2-0 win in Ville’s 8-4 success against Craneswater A, writes STEVE TOMS.

James Green and Frankie Jakeway backed Wilson with doubles, while Ian Carter (52 break) and captain Andy Boulton claimed consolation wins for Craneswater.

Copnor A & E are second in the top flight after a 7-5 success against Portchester X.

The improving Dan Compton and the experienced Mike Talmondt both won to give Copnor a fine start, before Matt James collected a consolation brace.

Copnor D captain Dave Glover compiled a 31 break - but that was his side’s sole highlight in an 11-1 drubbing by third-placed Emsworth A.

Phil Andrews, Nick Fegan (32 break), Wayne Brenchley, Shaun Toms and Gavin Mengham were victorious for Emsworth.

Last man Aaron Jones sealed Bellair’s 7-5 victory at Post Office by winning his game.

Jamie Farrow and Matt Paffett both triumphed for the posties, with Paul Jagger and Greg Jones doing likewise for Bellair.

Waterlooville Xcels defeated North End Bowls Club 9-3 in Division 2.

Tony Horten, Wayne Laxton, Andy Chambers and Dean Russell all won with Richard Jones claiming a consolation double.

There were wins for Paul Merritt, John Morrison and Wayne Talley as Emsworth B recorded an 8-4 success against Craneswater. James Sorrell won his game in reply.

Waterlooville C claimed club bragging rights with an 8-4 victory over their D team.

Craig Skeggs (32 break) was triumphant for the losers, with Gary Wilton, Rob Derry senior and Gary Wilton on form for the winners.

Bellair X and Cowplain Z couldn’t be split, drawing 6-6. Cowplain’s Dave Rees started the night by winning with Archie Archer’s brace earning his side a share of the points.

Wins for James Curtis and Ioan Moon helped Cowplain move into second place in Division 3 with an 8-4 victory over clubmates Cowplain Gas.

Waterlooville Bananas remain top after coming from 0-4 down to beat Pompey Royals 8-4.

Paul Chivers and Paul Tinsley gave Royals a great start before Dan Lee began the Bananas recovery.

Lee Rendle and Chris Potter - both former Division 1 players - won their games with the vastly-experienced Wayne Rendle wrapping up the win with a brace.