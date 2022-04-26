Promising prospects send City of Portsmouth Athletics Club records tumbling

Teengers Lily Baggott and Tyler Pattinson, both 17, along with 12-year-old Lottie Pabari have all eclipsed previous best efforts set by CoP members in years gone by.

In the Youth Development League upper age group meet at Hillingdon, sprinter Baggott set a new record time over the 100metre distance in the girls category for a City of Portsmouth performer at under-20 level.

Baggott's time of 12.2seconds beat the U20 girls club record previously held by Leah Tribe from 1999, which stood at 12.4secs.

City of Portsmouth AC's Lily Baggott on her way to setting a new club 100m girls distance record at Hillingdon

It was an achievement made all the more impressive given the fact Baggott was competing over the 100m distance for just just the second time in what was her first-ever club match for City of Portsmouth.

CoP team-mate Pattinson broke his own U20 club discus throw record. His 46.78m distance in the U20 discus event at Hillingdon surpassed the 43.06m previous record which he set last year.