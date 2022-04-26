Promising prospects send City of Portsmouth Athletics Club records tumbling

Teengers Lily Baggott and Tyler Pattinson, both 17, along with 12-year-old Lottie Pabari have all eclipsed previous best efforts set by CoP members in years gone by.
In the Youth Development League upper age group meet at Hillingdon, sprinter Baggott set a new record time over the 100metre distance in the girls category for a City of Portsmouth performer at under-20 level.
Baggott's time of 12.2seconds beat the U20 girls club record previously held by Leah Tribe from 1999, which stood at 12.4secs.
It was an achievement made all the more impressive given the fact Baggott was competing over the 100m distance for just just the second time in what was her first-ever club match for City of Portsmouth.
CoP team-mate Pattinson broke his own U20 club discus throw record. His 46.78m distance in the U20 discus event at Hillingdon surpassed the 43.06m previous record which he set last year.
Young gun Pabari sent a third City of Portsmouth club record crashing at the weekend. In the U13 javelin event in the Wessex League competition which took place in Swindon, she threw a 39.52m distance. That took her to third on the all-time list across the UK at U13 age group level. Pabari broke the U13 City of Portsmouth javelin record which she had previously broken earlier this month.