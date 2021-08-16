Purbrook opener Martin Lee’s remarkable batting display helps club move out of Southern Premier League relegation zone

Martin Lee scored 76.5 per cent of Purbrook's runs that came off the bat in their win against Trojans. Picture: Mick Young

The opener carried his bat for an undefeated 75 out of an all out total of just 126 against Trojans.

That included a last-wicket stand of 51 with No 11 Jack Taylor, who didn’t score any runs at all!

Purbrook then routed their visitors for just 53.

Take away the 28 extras and Lee compiled an incredible 76.5 per cent of Purbrook’s runs that came from the bat.

The club’s second top scorer was captain Sean Figgins, who made only seven.

Purbrook, who had won the toss and chosen to bat first, crashed to 50-7 before Lee and No 9 Tom Amis (3) added 21 for the eighth wicket.

It was 75-9 when Frank Leslie was dismissed, but Taylor helped Lee take Purbrook into treble figures.

In reply, Lee’s innings took on even greater magnitude when Trojans careered to 13-6 with Martin Lee (2-6), Josh McCoy (2-8) and Amis (2-9) bagging cheap wickets.

Brad Mengham (2-16) was then introduced into the attack as the visitors nosedived to 30-9.

Oliver Kelly (20) - no other Trojans batsman made more than six - progressed the score to 53 before he was caught by Dave Cleeve off the bowling of Frank Leslie.

Purbrook, though, still have work to do if they are to avoid relegation to the Hampshire League.

Though they have leapt above Hythe & Dibden into third bottom spot - the bottom two go down - they still have to play high-flying Hook & Newnham 2nds and Gosport Borough in their final two games.

Hythe, meanwhile, have matches that look a lot easier on paper - against Trojans and rock bottom Tichborne Park.

Gosport’s promotion hopes took a huge blow when they suffered a 33-run loss to Basingstoke & North Hants 2nds.

That allowed second-placed Hook to increase the gap with victory over Portsmouth & Southsea.

Replying to Basingstoke’s 177-8 total, Borough collapsed from 110-4 to 113-9 - losing five wickets for just three runs.

The first of those wickets to fall was that of top scorer Jacob Harris, who had swatted nine fours and a six in making 59 off 53 balls.

Next highest was No 10 Jack Richards (20) who added 31 for the last wicket with Peter Robson as Gosport were dismissed for 144.

Richards (2-21), Scott Taylor (2-31) and Harris (2-38) had been Borough’s best bowlers after the hosts had chosen to bat at May’s Bounty.

Hook skipper Kevin Light claimed three quick wickets as his side maintained their promotion challenge with a narrow victory against Portsmouth & Southsea at St James.

Replying to the visitors’ 144-9 total, P & S were dismissed for 136 - only their third SPL loss of a weather-hit 2021 season.

They had reached 110-5 before Light (3-25) dismissed Maxwell Goddard (8). He then removed Jake Peach and skipper Ben Saunders in successive deliveries as P & S crashed to 119-8.

The hammer blow, though, came four runs later when top scorer Jack Davies (50) was dismissed by Liam Shore (2-24).

Peach (3-33) had earlier reduced Hook to 14-2 with keeper Thomas May (32) leading a fightback.

Table-topping Hambledon were left inactive as Hythe & Dibden postponed their game, citing players having to self-isolate.