Purbrook routed for just 54 by Denmead in Hampshire League encounter - but still win!

-

In a remarkable encounter where 20 wickets fell for just 102 runs, Denmead were rushed out for 48 to leave Purbrook six-run winners.

Only two of the 22 players hit double figures - Purbrook opener Will Harradine (24) and Denmead opener Will Scott (14).

Grant Reeves mopped up the Purbrook tail by claiming 4-3 in 43 balls, after Brian Marsh (3-25) and Mark Scott (2-17) had made early inroads.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Harradine (9) was Purbrook’s second highest scorer with no-one else managing more than three.

Denmead fared even worse in reply. Scott scored all his runs in boundaries - two fours and a six - but none of his colleagues passed six.

Jack Taylor bagged 5-29 and Will Harradine 4-12 as Denmead were dismissed off the last ball of the 19th over to give Purbrook a memorable victory.

Scott Taylor starred as Gosport Borough 4ths trounced Emsworth 3rds at Coldharbour Lane.

First, he top scored with 39 as Borough suffered a late order collapse to be bowled out for 132.

Sam Watson’s 5-26 haul saw them slump badly after reaching 120-5. Ryan Agnew backed with 3-24.

Taylor and Ryan Gander then reduced Emsworth to the brink of humiliation.

The hosts’ top three - captain Stuart Lack, Clive Pailin and Jacob Murray - were all out for ducks as Emsworth slumped to 0-3.

It was quickly 6-4 and Emsworth still only had 26 on the board when the ninth wicket fell.

No 9 Jez Webber (21 not out) and last man Ewen Andrews (6) added a slither of respectability to the scoreboard with a partnership of 27.