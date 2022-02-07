Quick turnaround for Fareham Heathens to avenge Portsmouth 2nds loss... Portsmouth Valkyries 2nds stay top after inflicting first defeat on East Grinstead

Action from Fareham Heathens' home defeat to Portsmouth 2nds last weekend - Heathens avenged that loss at Rugby Camp on Saturday Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 290122-32)

Heathens, who had suffered a one-point 15-14 defeat to the same opposition last time out, avenged that loss by claiming a resounding 49-15 Hampshire One victory just eight days later at Rugby Camp on Saturday.

Fareham's incredibly close loss the week previous was sure to be weighing heavily on their minds when the two rivals battled it out again.

And Heathens certainly put that blip right with a thumping win which leaves them in fifth spot in the table, just five points off Fawley in second although they have played two matches more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth 2nds, meanwhile, remain in eighth spot after what was league defeat number eight of the season in 14 matches.

n Portsmouth Valkyries 2nds remain top of the Women's NC3 South East (South) Division standings following their win over East Grinstead.

Two tries apiece for Rebeka Hoffman and Katie Baines, along with a first try for Megan Jones, fired the visiting Valkyries to a 27-7 victory.

After seven games this season they hold a two-point advantage over second-placed Crawley Ladies.

Portsmouth Valkyries 2nds coach Mark Witcher said: ‘East Grinstead scored first but we didn't back down and against a strong breeze, we scored two tries - including one from Rebekah Hoffman who collected her own charge-down.

‘Our forwards won five scrums against the head and in the second-half the backs had the wind behind them and gained confidence to pass the ball to the wings.