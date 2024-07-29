Rao and Duggan star as Portsmouth take huge step towards Southern Premier League top flight return

Rakshith Rao celebrates one of his five wickets at Sarisbury. Picture: Roy Honeybone

Portsmouth put clear daylight between themselves and Sarisbury in the race for the only Southern Premier League second tier promotion place.

Starting the day just three points clear at the summit, the city club now have a 20-point advantage with just five games left following their six-wicket win at Allotment Road.

Spinner Rakshith Rao claimed five wickets before opener Ben Duggan’s chanceless unbeaten 80 led the visitors home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it was a brilliant piece of fielding that set up a 10th win in 12 completed games and raised Portsmouth hopes of Premier Division cricket next year for the first time since 2007.

Sarisbury openers Tom Morton (29) and Kaiden Cookson (22) had moved to within a run of a half-century stand in almost 14 overs when Harry Gadd swooped at extra cover.

In the blink of an eye, Gadd had run out Morton, Sarisbury’s leading runscorer this season.

Portsmouth skipper Dan Wimble had given the new ball to Rao, and he trapped Cookson leg before six runs later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarisbury recovered to reach 142-3 thanks to a 66-run fourth wicket stand between Ricky Rawlins (47 off 50 balls) and left-hander Jack Lovett (36).

Wimble made the breakthrough when he brought himself into the attack in the 40th over, having Rawlins caught by Mohammed Ashraful off his fourth delivery.

That was the catalyst for a collapse, with Sarisbury’s last five wickets tumbling for just 20 runs as they were dismissed for 197.

Rao ended with 5-28 - his second five-for of the Division 1 campaign - including the wickets of Lovett and skipper Rob Franklin in successive balls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In reply, Duggan’s highest score of the SPL season underpinned Portsmouth’s win in the 43rd over.

The former skipper entered the game with a seasonal best of 68, compiled in May in a five-wicket St Helens victory over Sarisbury.

He passed that score by hitting eight fours in a 105-ball innings with three major partnerships.

Duggan and Carlin Joy (26) put on 62 for the first wicket, before Ashraful (41) helped him add 59 for the second.