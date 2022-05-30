The exuberant 35-year-old feared his pro career had come to an end having struggled to find the motivation to continue training with no small hall show fights available during the coronavirus outbreak.

But after getting himself back on track and in the gym again, the Bognor-based middleweight accepted Portsmouth trainer and manager Michael Ballingall's invitation for him to feature on the Bendall's Boxing card staged on South Parade Pier on Friday evening.

In somewhat of a career rarity for Griffiths – who has spent the vast majority of his time on the road travelling to venues to face home fighters – this time around he'll be fighting in front of his friends in Portsmouth.

Liam Griffiths, left, hopes his hand will be raised on Friday night in front of his home Portsmouth supporters on South Parade Pier Picture: Mick Young

And despite a pro record which stands with 86 defeats from 92 pro contests, he is planning on keeping a proud city streak continuing when he comes up against Stockport-born Dale Arrowsmith in a four-round contest.

Griffiths revealed: ‘I can't wait to have all my friends, I haven't really got a big family - it's just my dad - but all my friends are going to be there and I'm so excited. I love boxing in front of my friends and the home supporters, I always have.

‘I've never lost - (as an) amateur, unlicenced or professional - as the home fighter. I've lost countless fights, too many to mention, and that's what I'm known for, losing. But never once in front of my home supporters (been beaten) - hopefully I never will.’

Like many during an incredibly tough period, Griffiths told of some ‘personal problems’ he went through as the coronavirus pandemic worsened.

Liam Griffiths

But ahead of what will be his first pro bout since December 2019 on Friday, he says the chance to fight in the city again was too good to turn down.

Griffiths continued: ‘The coronavirus jumped off, everyone got locked down - I never had one fight - I thought that would be it for my career.

‘I wasn't training during the lockdown, we had some personal problems - like a lot of people did during that time.