Reavell denied hat-trick by early whistle as Fareham produce devastating first-half show against Bournemouth

Rebecca Reavell, left, netted twice for Fareham against Bournemouth. Picture Ian Hargreaves

The main damage was done during a clinical 20-minute spell in the first half that was easy on the eye with the speed and movement involved in some of the passing and approach play.

Though Sarah Brimyard and Hannah Ward were missing, Fareham' s side was much stronger than in the previous week’s cup loss to Havant.

Jilly Tovey made her first appearance this season in goal after Harriett Handley-Quint had deputised well for the first four league matches.

There was little sign of what was to follow when the visitors took the lead from their first attack in the third minute.

Fareham, though, seemed completely unfazed and their response was devastating as they took control immediately.

Rebecca Reavell thought she had equalised within a minute but the umpire was just too quick to blow for a short corner before her shot crossed the line. This decision later cost her a hat-trick.

Bournemouth survived but from the third short corner in quick succession the home side levelled on six minutes when Lydia Jackson set up Kiera Denham for her first league goal.

Fareham were ahead four minutes later, Heather Batten scoring from a penalty corner, and two minutes after that a lovely passing move with Katie Paxman and Batten involved led to Reavell making it 3-1.

Fareham finished off their first half blitz with another goal in the 24th minute - Paxman bursting through the heart of the visitors’ defence before teeing up Reavell.

Bournemouth lifted themselves in the second half, forcing Tovey into some good saves.

Amy Hill brought the visitors back to 4-2 on 49 minutes but Sian Edwards netted Fareham’s fifth three minutes later.

A penalty corner goal from ex-Fareham player Vikki Wildsmith completed the scoring.

‘It was a very good team performance with everyone deserving credit,’ said Fareham manager Steve Lemon. ‘But as always it was good to see the important contribution from our youngest players.

‘Kiera Denham played with her usual energy and commitment and was rewarded with a goal, Poppy Roddis worked hard in the forward line to create chances and Emma Boddington, who returned to the side with little advance warning, put in a fantastic performance. She was involved in the build up to many of our dangerous attacks, showing the sort of skill and composure which you don't expect to see from someone so young at this high level.’

Fareham remain fifth, three points behind leaders Reading 2nds, and this Saturday host Henley (1.30pm).