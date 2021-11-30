Record-breaking feat for Locks Heath swimmers at Peter Bull meet in Waterlooville

Locks Heath swimmers in Waterlooville

The 40-strong team was the biggest the club have ever sent to a competition.

Over the two-day meet, Locksswimmers collected ten gold, seven silver and nine bronze medals.

Sam Kent, 10, completed a Freestyle hat-trick – winning the 50m, 100m and 200m distances. He also took bronze in the 50m and 100m Backstroke.

Gold medals were also won by Liberty Buzzard (50m and 100m Butterfly), Daisy Smith (50m Butterfly, 50m and 100m Freestyle), Matilda Bassindale (200m Backstroke) and Leila McNamara (200m Breaststroke).

Silver medals were awarded to Leila McNamara (50m and 100m Breaststroke), Harry Sharpe (50m Breaststroke and 100m Backstroke), Liberty Buzzard (50m Freestyle), Hannah Buzzard (100m Butterfly) and Daisy Smith (200m Freestyle).

Bronze medals went to Daisy Smith (100m Butterfly), Matilda Bassindale (100m Butterfly and 200m Individual Medley), Amelia Wright (200m Breaststroke and 200m Freestyle), Liberty Buzzard (100m Backstroke) and Hannah Buzzard (200m Butterfly).

Ben Williamson, Ellie Hatherley, Jack Fookes and Jones Smee represented the club at an Open Meet for the first time.

Other Locks swimmers in action, producing lots of personal best times, were Lucy Selby, Sophie Bagby, Elizabeth Brown, Erin Sansom-Zaja, Amelia Woodford, Emily Russell, Eve Bowden, Lola Swindells, Morgan Prangle, Sophie Godwin, Lily-Anne Knight, Marija Dauksaite, Amelia Tomsett, Chloe Jones, Joshua Beadsworth, Reims McCarthy, Jacob Evered, Finley Taplin, Max Rowlinson, Ben Cook, Jonny Leeds and Toby Godwin.

Head Coach Lynda Reid enthused: ‘I was very impressed with the performances from all our swimmers.

‘It’s great to see the club growing in strength and numbers.’