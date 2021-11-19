Record tumbles over manic week of Portsmouth & District Tennis League match action

Rowlands Castle and Southsea mixed masters players, from left: Ann Clarke, Roger Castle, Ian Kemble, Sue Palmer , Neil Shelton , Helen Shelton, Richard Ainscow , Pauline Wilson

Such is the current interest - and long may it continue - around 250 players and officials were involved so that the high volume of fixtures were possible.

So, in a week of great match numbers, where to begin? Well, why not in men's Division 1, writes ALAN BEST.

There, CourtX introduced two new league players, Toby Pallett and Douglas Trimmar, who enjoyed debuts to remember after guiding their team to an overall 4-0 win over Ryde Lawn.

Warsash ladies 2s masters players, from left: Janet Beal, Sharron Farrier, Anne Hall and Elaine O’Donnell

The course looks to be an intriguing one in the season ahead, with Avenue overcoming Denmead.

With JEM Tennis overcoming Lee 3-1, they remain unbeaten and all three teams are chasing leaders Warsash.

In men's Division 3, Chichester 2s damaged Court X 3s promotion hopes after edging an epic with a six sets to four winning draw score.

CourtX's Matt Dyson and Martyn Cox were victorious in both their rubbers following match tie-breaks - battling back from 8-3 down in one - but, ultimately, sets lost would come back to haunt the team.

Alwyn Lewis and Dave Walker lost both their rubbers for Lee 4s, although their total of 13 games won to Carlton Green's 12 saw them edge the winning draw points.

Jacky Gregory and Karen Downie claimed a crucial tie-break to inspire Warsash ladies 2s to a 3-1 win over Ryde Lawn.

Lee 2s defeat CourtX ladies by the same margin as they faced off in the same division.

JEM Tennis ladies made it four matches undefeated in Division 4 while Rowlands Castle remain second in the standings after collecting a winning draw against Alverstoke.

There was also a first win of the season for Active Academy, who edged out Fishbourne.

Wickham beat Avenues 4s 4-0, with Sarisbury Green defeat newly former Denmead by the same scoreline, after some restructuring in ladies Division 5 following some last-minute withdrawals.

CourtX 2s mixed league meeting with Avenue caused all sorts of confusion for the scorers. The teams could not be separated on rubbers, ending 2-2, but CourtX collected more games - 40-38. But with the countback system providing higher precedent to sets won as opposed to games, Avenue claimed the winning draw points five sets to four.

Ryde Lawn 3s and Rowlands Castle increased their mixed league Division 4 leads with 3-1 and 4-0 wins over Warshash 3s and Wickham respectively.

In the midweek league, Chichester lifted themselves off the bottom of the ladies Division standings with a 3-2 win over Warsash.

Playing catch-up after some weather delays, Avenue ladies 2s played two matches in as many days. Fielding completely different teams for the fixtures, they shared the rubbers with Ryde Lawn but lost on set countback in one match, yet the other side lost just 10 games on the way to easing to victory over Warsash 2s.

Avenue took the winning draw point from their mixed Division 1 meeting by a margin of 5 sets to four. In the same division, Wellow romped to a 4-0 win over Ryde Lawn 2s.

Carlton Green lost both mixed Division 2 matches they played, going down 4-0 to Ryde Lawn 3s then by a single set after sharing the rubbers with Fishbourne.

The final two matches saw Warsash 2s beat Lee 3-1 in the men’s midweek competition while Avenue