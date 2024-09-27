Replacement team Wight Wasps win Netball in the Community summer social festival

Tournament winners Wight Wasps

Local netballers may have had to be patient for their summer social festival, organised by Netball in the Community.

But the wait was worth it as gold and silver medals were decided on goal difference with Wight Wasps pipping Portsmouth Pivotals.

The original date in June was rained off, all but one of the original teams made it to the rearranged date at the Charter Community Sports Centre in Greetham Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ironically, Pivotals were a replacement for the one team who couldn’t attend!

Portsmouth-based Mountbatten Maidens started the festival well with wins over Pink Flamingoes (9-2) and Emsworth Panthers (7-4). Hayley Samson returned from injury to good effect in the shooting circle and team-mate Emily Bettle made many interceptions in defence.

Wrens A & B played out an entertaining 4-4 draw with Jenny Manley excelling, whilst Misfits were also impressing, taking a close win against SO Netballers 6-5 thanks to some dominant defending from Anita Randall.

Pink Flamingoes goalkeeper Connie Stewart impressed the watching umpires and volunteers, voted Player of the Festival for her determination, team spirit and fun and friendly ethos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wight Wasps went down 5-3 to a spirited SO Netballers performance, but beat Portsmouth Pivotals convincingly thanks to great effort and determination from Claire Harwood.

Pivotals remained calm under pressure against Emsworth Panthers to win 7-6 and secured victories against Misfits (7-6) and Mountbatten Maidens (8-3).

Maddie Williams scored some excellent goals whilst team-mate Ayesha Longhurst excelled in defence.

It wasn’t enough from Pivotals, though, as Wasps, from the Isle of Wight, secured the winners’ medals on goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As always with Netball in the Community events, the festival provided an opportunity to raise money for a good cause.

Netballers in attendance supported the raffle and ‘blackout’ cards, raising £265 for domestic abuse charity Refuge.

Netball in the Community’s Debbie Laycock said: “It’s my personal opinion that when you bring women together all sorts of good can happen.

"Local netballers again came up trumps with a great amount for a special cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are incredibly grateful for the support as well as our fundraising volunteers and our fabulous umpires, without whom such events cannot take place.”

Final positions: 1st Wight Wasps, 2nd Portsmouth Pivotals, 3rd Misfits, 4th SO Netballers, 5th Mountbatten Maidens, 6th Wrens A, 7th Wrens B, 8th Emsworth Panthers, 9th Pink Flamingoes.

*Netball in the Community have a number of indoor festivals being arranged during the autumn and winter before the end of the year, including a mixed and Christmas Fancy Dress event. Visit www.netballinthe community.com for more details.