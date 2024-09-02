Revealed: How Liam Dawson rewrote the Hampshire record books during the county’s Championship win at Lancashire

Up until June of last year, it was a feat that a Hampshire player had only achieved three times since 1876 and not at all since 1901.

Now, in the space of 15 months, Liam Dawson has managed it twice!

It’s a feat that’s certainly rare on the County Championship circuit, bearing in mind it’s only ever been achieved four times against Hampshire, the last occasion in 1994.

But Dawson has now rewritten the record books after becoming the first Hampshire player to record a century and 10 wickets in the same first-class game on two occasions.

Indeed, he is the only player, from any county, to have achieved it in a County Championship fixture since 2014!

In June last year, the England all-rounder struck 141, batting at No 6 against Middlesex at the Ageas Bowl.

He followed that up with 6-40 and 6-90 in his side’s innings victory, returning match figures of 12-130.

In Hampshire’s most recent Championship win, against Lancashire at Old Trafford at the weekend, he did it again.

Batting at No 6 once more, he struck an unbeaten 104 - then bagged 5-47 and 5-52 in another innings victory.

The century was Dawson’s 16th in his 200th first class appearance, and he is now in sight of completing 10,000 first class runs.

His 104 at Old Trafford took him to 9,945, at an average of 34.53.

Bowling wise, he has now taken five or more wickets in an innings on 13 occasions in first-class cricket, totalling 338 wickets at 31.13.

Prior to Dawson, the last Hampshire player to achieve the feat was Buck Llewellyn, playing against Somerset at Taunton in 1901.

Llewellyn struck 153 either side of taking 5-115 and 5-168 in his side’s innings success in the west country.

Arthur Ridley had been the first Hampshire player to achieve the feat, playing against Kent at Faversham in 1876.

He followed up his 104 with hauls of 5-52 and 5-61 in another innings victory.

Francis Lacey followed in May 1882, scoring 157 and 50 not out and taking 4-32 and 7-149 in a victory over Sussex at Hove.

*Mike Watkinson was the last player to compile a century and take 10 wickets in the same first-class game against Hampshire.

It was back in June 1994 at Old Trafford that the home skipper started with a stunning 8-30 burst in Hampshire’s first innings.

Then, in Lancashire’s second knock, he came in at No 8 and struck 117.

Watkinson finished off with 3-57 in Hampshire’s second innings as the hosts completed a huge 263-run victory.

Before that, you have to go back to September 1981 – when Sussex’s Ian Greig followed up his 118 with 6-75 and 4-57 in his side’s nine-wicket win at Hove.