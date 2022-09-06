Reynolds stars as Waterlooville hand champions Hambledon a rare Southern Premier League defeat

The Dons entered the final game of the Division 2 campaign having already clinched back-to-back titles.

But Ville claimed a four-wicket success at Ridge Meadow - only the third SPL game the hosts had lost in 28 games stretching back to the start of last season.

Visiting skipper Reynolds struck his seventh SPL half-century of the campaign as his side won off the last ball of the final over.

Hambledon record-breaker Matt De Villiers is trapped leg before by Archie Reynolds. Picture: Mike Cooter

After winning the toss and restricting the champions to 219-9, Reynolds hit 71 as Ville advanced to 159-3.

But he was caught behind by Mark Butcher off the bowling of Dan McGovern, and it was 169-5 when Josh McGregor (33) was run out.

Jon Hudson (30 not out) and Sam Hillman (14 not out) guided Ville to victory in the first game between the two local rivals in 2022 - the return fixture at Rowlands Avenue having been cancelled due to travellers at the venue.

Earlier, Reynolds had claimed the key wicket of record-breaker Matt De Villiers.

Spencer Le Clercq batting for Hambledon against Waterlooville. Picture: Mike Cooter

The South African had reached 32 when he was trapped leg before - only the fifth time in 17 innings he had failed to reach a half-century.

Still, De Villiers’ final SPL tally of 1,234 runs - averaging 94.92 - established a new all-time seasonal record that will take some beating.

Reynolds finished second in the Division 2 run log, with 743 - four more than Hartley Wintney’s Hugo Hammond.

Hambledon's Henry Glanfield is bowled by Archie Reynolds. Picture: Mike Cooter

Hammond brought the curtain down on his campaign with a sparkling unbeaten 143 - with 19 fours and five sixes - against relegated Fawley.

Chris Pratt (52) and Henry Glanfield (34) top scored for the Dons, while Dan Birch (2-21), McGregor (2-23) and Reynolds (2-29) got among the wickets.

Despite losing, Hambledon still finished 25 points ahead of runners-up Andover. A superb effort, bearing in mind they started the campaign on minus 20 - after being punished for an off-field admin error - and played a game fewer than Andover due to travellers.

Ville, who finished fourth, have one game left to play – they defend the SPL T20 Plate against top flight heavyweights South Wilts at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl on Sunday, September 25.

Waterlooville bowler Jon Hudson. Picture: Mike Cooter