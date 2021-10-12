Runners do like to be beside the seaside in Lee and Southsea parkrun events

In total, there were 395 runners who made it to the finish on a sunny morning on the esplanade.

It proved to be a brilliant first trip to take on the Lee 5k for unattached duo Phil Wiseman and Adam Gore, who were first and third home among a busy field of parkrunners.

Wiseman made it back in a time of 18mins 05secs while Gore completed the 5k course in 18:15.

Fareham Running Club's Alex Garbas was second (18:09) while Eleanor Purdue was the first female back in 22:10.

n It seemed a good day to be taking in the sea air with Southsea parkrun attracting a sizeable amount of runners.

They had 383 complete the latest event which takes place on the seafront. Southsea first-timers Richard Lovejoy (15:43) and Hamish MacLean (16:17) were first and second back respectively while Charles Slater (17:29) and Phil Morgan (17:56), who were third and fourth, managed personal best parkrun times.

This was Southsea parkrun event number 351 after a 350th special the previous week, with Stubbington Green Runners' Amie Morgan the first female to complete the 5k course (20:10).

n There were just under 700 runners who took to courses at Havant, Portsmouth Lakeside and Fareham.

It was Fareham who had the most parkrunners of the three events taking part this past weekend, with 248 finishers. City of Portsmouth Athletics Club's Toby Roe completed a personal best time of 16:35as he was home first.

Meanwhile, there were 213 runners who finished the Portsmouth Lakeside course and 210 at Havant.

1. The quartet of, from left, Pete Austin, Simon Ross, Steve Matty and Dominic Shepherd pose for a picture after completing the 5k course Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 091021-19) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

2. Phil Wiseman was first to make it back Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 091021-11) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3. Eleanor Purdue was the first female home Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 091021-16) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

4. Run director Stacey Read, white bib, and a number of Lee parkrun volunteers Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 091021-04) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales