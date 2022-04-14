Runners-up trophies for Havant pair Wilson and Jenkins in latest Cuestars Tour snooker event in Bournemouth

Reigning rankings champion Jamie Wilson (Havant) lost 3-0 in the Gold final to Oliver Sykes (Chandler’s Ford), writes TIM DUNKLEY.

As a professional, Wilson was forced to concede a 14-point handicap start to all of his opponents during the sixth leg at Greenbaize Snooker Club.

Former Bronze rankings champion Owen Jenkins (Havant) was beaten 2-1 by Riley Ellis (north Wilts) in the final of the Plate, a competition for those players not qualifying for their respective knockouts.

From left - Jamie Wilson, event sponsor and Greenbaize SC owner Debbie Ealy, Oliver Sykes.

Will Forster (Whiteley) reached the Silver semis but went out 2-1 to Londoner John Donovan, the eventual tournament winner.

The consistent Daniel Walter (Portsmouth) qualified for the Bronze knockout for the seventh successive event.

Now joint second in the rankings, Walter lost 2-0 to Zain Jeraj, another Londoner who went on to win the final.

There were group-stage exits for Samuel Laxton (Silver), George Laxton (Bronze) and Samuel Walter (Bronze).