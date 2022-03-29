Running clubs within close proximity come to the high-finishing fore in Fareham parkrun plus latest from Lee-on-the-Solent, Southsea, Havant and Great Salterns events

Members of nearby Fareham Running Club, Gosport Road Runners and Stubbington Green Runners made up a large quota of those who made it back in the higher places at the 5k course at Cams Hall Estate.

Samuel Brooks 18mins 14secs and Peter Abrahams (19:14) - both of Fareham Running Club - were first and second home respectively.

Stubbington Green Runners’ David Mallard was third back (19:15) with another Fareham RC member, Ryan Carter, recorded his course personal best time of 19:17 as he followed on from Mallard. Nikki Moxham of Gosport Road Runners was fifth overall and the first female home in 19:31.

n Southsea parkrun have continued to see great numbers in 2022 - which was maintained on Saturday.

Robbie Carson was the first of the 411 finishers who made it around the 5k seafront course on what was his maiden visit to the hugely popular event.

While at the Southsea parkrun where two-time Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes was the special guest starter the previous week, Amy Chaplin was first female home and 11th overall (18:59).

With the Portsmouth Lakeside event postponed this weekend because of maintenance work on their course, Great Salterns was the only other city parkrun to take place on Saturday.

Stubbington Green Runners' first-time visitor Josh Cullen led the way of the 113 finishers in a time of 18:55. Anna Smith-James of Hedge End Running Club was the first female to navigate the Tangier Road course (21:18).

n There were a high figure of 376 finishers at the Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun event. Joseph Gurman made his way around the seafront course in a personal best time for himself of 17:48 to lead home the runners. Stubbington Green Runners' Lucy May was first female to make it back (21:11).

Meanwhile, Havant parkrun welcomed more than 200 finishers for just the second time since the turn of the year.

The latest finishing figure of 205 has only been bettered in 2022 by the 221 runners who made it around the course in the January 15 event.

Havant AC's Joe O'Brien was the first of those to make it home (18:42) while Valeria Sesto led the way in the female section and was fifth overall (20:35).

1. Fareham parkrun volunteers, from left: Lynn Pascoe, run director Slavena Jensen, Cathy Pittick, Anne Fairhurst, Angus McGilp and Kirsten Broadley Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 260322-16) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

2. Samuel Brooks was the Fareham parkrun first finisher Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 260322-13) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3. A Fareham parkrunner collects his finishing token Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 260322-07) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

4. James Clarke and his daughter, Sienna, 20 months, in the buggy Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 260322-04) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales