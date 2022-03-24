Southsea parkrun entrants and spectators greeted by special guest plus latest from other city events at Portsmouth Lakeside and Great Salterns along with Fareham, Lee-on-the-Solent and Havant courses

On the seafront course, Will Henderson was the first of the 423 runners who made it home in a time of 17mins 09secs.

With Dame Kelly Holmes - two-time gold medallist from the Athens 2004 Olympics with wins in the 800metres and 1,500m events - heading along to Southsea as a special guest to set the parkrunners on their way and pose for pictures on a day to remember for those who attended.

George Carley was the second finisher to make it back in his Southsea course personal best time of 19:02 while Vegan Runners' Pete Colwell followed closely behind, coming home just two seconds later.

Lauren South, aged just 15, was the first of the female runners to complete the seafront 5k (20:18) and then posed for a picture with Dame Kelly after finishing.

While Dame Kelly was proving a big draw for parkrunners and supporters alike at the Southsea event, Haslemere Border AC's Luke Brocks was first of the 212 runners to complete the latest staging of the Portsmouth Lakeside 5k in a time of 17:52.

Victory AC's Andrew Meredith followed behind (18:32) and Liss RC's Rob Fleming was the third to make it back at the Portsmouth Lakeside course.

City of Norwich AC's Claire Caiger, heading along to the city event for the first time, was ninth overall and the first female to make it back (20:39).

At the other Portsmouth parkrun course, Denmead Striders' Rick Toovey led the way in the Great Salterns 5k (20:21).

City of Portsmouth AC's Tony Hewett posted his course personal best time of 18:32 on his third visit as he made it home in second.

While first-time Great Salterns visitors Nick Charlton (20:35), David Woodcock (20:56) and Nicholas Webb (21:17) were third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Baffins Fitclub's Louise Griffin, making her second visit to the course, was the first female back (22:50).

n There were 316 finishers who made it around Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun in picturesque conditions last weekend.

George Belfield was first home in a time of 17:33 at the sun-drenched seafront event.

Joseph Gurman recorded his Lee course personal best time (18:14) and was second around the 5k distance, with Darren Langridge coming home in third (18:34).

First finisher Belfield's Winchester & District AC club-mate Kate Green was the first female around the Lee course (20:15).

Elsewhere, Fareham parkrun welcomed in excess of 200 finishers for the 11th of the 12 events they have staged since the turn of the year.

Thomas Wallace was the first of the 216 entrants who made it to the finish in a time of 17:49.

Stubbington Green Runners' David Mallard was second to make it back (19:18) with Chris Buxton, of Gosport Road Runners, following Mallard (19:27).

Natasha Perry was ninth overall and first female home on what was her maiden visit to the Fareham 5k course (21:14).

Denmead Striders' Kirty Aked (21:46) was first female back and ninth overall in the Havant parkrun with club-mate Julian Manning the first of the 191 finishers home at the Staunton Country Park course in a time of 18:03.

