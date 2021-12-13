Andy Boulton helped Craneswater A defeat Emsworth. Picture: Neil Marshall

He made breaks of 31 and a brilliant 67 to clinch his side’s 7-5 victory over Waterlooville C, writes STEVE TOMS.

Dave Pink had got the ball rolling for Ville by winning a brace, but Jamie Gray cancelled that out before Russell proved the difference.

Skipper Darren Harper’s double saw Waterlooville D claim a 7-5 success against Craneswater R.

The ever reliable Craig Skeggs also won his match while Craneswater’s highlight was a double for Mark Richardson.

Cowplain Z came from 3-5 down to also triumph 7-5, against Emsworth B. Paul Merrett’s brace but Emsworth ahead but Cowplain’s last two players - Frank Baxter (34 break) and Steve Hughes - both won their matches.

Completing a tight series of games in the second tier, Waterlooville Xcels and Bellair X drew 6-6.

Xcels’ Wayne Laxton collected a double, but that was cancelled out by Bellair. Tony Horten gave Ville the edge again but Archie Archer levelled at 5-5 before the last game was drawn.

Captain Dave Chivers’ brace took Pompey Royals past the winning post in their 7-5 win against Waterlooville Butler Boys in Division 3.

Adam Osbourne also won for Royals with Shaun Croxford (31 break) providing Butler Boys’ highlight with a brace.

Last man Gary Kirby gave Cowplain Gas a 6-6 draw against Broadoak Social Club by winning his match.

Cowplain’s Neil Kirby had started the evening with a brace but Broadoak’s Mike Harmer and Simon Flemming looked to have turned the game in their side’s favour.

Leaders Waterlooville Banana Boys drubbed Cowplain B 9-3 helped by wins from Steve Ball, Lee Rendle, Wayne Rendle and Dan Lee. Ioan Moon bagged a consolation double.

Professional Jamie Wilson claimed another win as Division 1 table-toppers Waterlooville A defeated Portchester X.

The Havant potter struggled in his first frame against Jason Tame, having to pot the pink and black to win after being 12 behind. He then underlined his class with a 90 clearance in the second frame.

Frankie Jakeway also impressed for Ville with a victory.

Jamie Farrow got Post Office off to a winning start against Craneswater A. But that was as good as it got as Rob Kirby, Mark Jones, Andy Boulton and Aidy Binding sealed a 9-3 success.