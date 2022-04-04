Sam Masters proves four-midable force in US Portsmouth's crushing season finale victory over Romsey... Gosport & Fareham finish as runners-up

In what was a ruthless showing, visiting USP ran in 13 tries on their way to claiming a crushing 85-24 victory on the road.

Sam Masters was in sensational form running in four scores while Callum Cells rounded off the try-scoring to complete a hat-trick of his own.

It might have been a massive victory to end the campaign but unfortunately it wasn't enough to oust Tottonians 2nds off top spot, who had claimed the league title last weekend.

Callum Cells ran in a hat-trick of tries as US Portsmouth defeated Romsey Picture: Keith Woodland

But managing to secure a second-placed finish with 71-point haul will not be too disheartening for a US Portsmouth side back playing competitively this season after they withdrew from the London 3 South West division in November 2019 on the back of failing to honour three successive league fixtures.

Hooker Orville Watson started what would become a try-scoring avalanche after just four minutes.

Full-back Masters was in the mood, running in two tries in quick succession to hand the visitors a 17-0 advantage inside 18 minutes.

It was only mid-way through the first-half when Max Rolli made sure of the bonus-point with the fourth try while Callum Cells (two) and Masters was at it again before the break to complete his hat-trick.

Sam Masters bagged four tries in US Portsmouth's crushing victory at Romsey Picture: Keith Woodland

Leading 45-10 at the interval, US Portsmouth did not let up as Stephen Gee got the second-half scoring up and running minutes after the resumption.

The division's leading scorer Billy Rolfe would get in on the act with a double of his own and Masters would add his fourth to make the score 71-10.

There was still to be some final punishment dished out by US Portsmouth, as Tom Shakespare added try number 12 then Cells capped a crushing victory by completing his hat-trick.

n Gosport & Fareham finished behind champions Havant Dolphins as runners-up in the Hampshire Premier.