Bolton was batting at No 8 and the next man in the order, Matt Reeves, was the second highest scorer with five as Sarisbury were skittled for just 38 by high-flying Fair Oak 2nds.

Toby Wolverson (5-15) and Phil Smith (4-14) did most of the damage as Sarisbury were bundled out in 22.5 overs in the Division 3 South fixture.

It took Oak just 50 balls to canter to their sixth successive victory by a nine-wicket margin.

Kerala jumped above Hayling Island into third spot after handing them a 38-run beating at Rugby Camp.

Presh Prasad (39), Jubin Karippai (34) and Midhun Shaj (34 not out) helped Kerala post 212-8 (Dan Holt 2-30, Tom Chaplin, 2-38) after they had been inserted.

Extras, though, were top scorer - with Hayling contributing 32 wides in a total of 40.

Karippai (3-24) reduced Hayling to 10-2 by removing Morgan Marshall (2) and Stuart Parsons (6).

Middle order pair Mike Hallett (25) and Tom Chaplin (19) both got themselves in, before No 7 Greg Chaplin top scored with 43.

But despite Kerala also conceding 32 wides in a total of 36 extras, Hayling never looked likely winners and were bowled out for 174 in the 38th over.

Three batsmen hit half-centuries as Portsmouth & Southsea 2nds defeated Langley Manor 2nds at St James’.

Sayeed Shahid top scored with 63 at No 3, opener Shaun Briggs hit 51 and James White struck 59 as the hosts amassed 233-4 after electing to bat first.

Langley’s top order all made a start in reply but the introduction of change bowlers Mani Noor-Spencer and Chris Bollom swung the match in the home side’s favour.

Bollom, who had never previously taken more than two wickets in a league game, returned 4-29 off eight overs while Noor-Spencer bagged 3-37.

Langley were eventually all out off the second ball of the 38th over to give P & S their fourth victory in six completed league games.

United Services Portsmouth were in a hurry as they raced to victory against Old Netley & Highfield at HMS Temeraire.

Asked to chase 181 for victory in 40 overs, they romped to an eight-wicket success midway through the 23rd of them.

Opener Syed Elahi thumped nine fours and three sixes in his 28-ball 59 and No 3 Seshadri Nadathur struck nine boundaries in his unbeaten 54 made off 45 deliveries.

Connor Crofts hit two sixes and four fours in ending unbeaten on 38 off 43 balls, adding an unbroken 88 with Nadathur for the third wicket.

Gerald Scott was hit out of the attack, his two overs costing 36 runs, while Jack Williams conceded 18 off his only over.

Jahanzeb Habib (4-38) had been United Services’ best bowler as the visitors posted 180-9 on the all-artificial pitch after winning the toss.

Locks Heath remain bottom after suffering a fifth defeat in six games.

Their bowlers took some punishment as Folland rattled up 295-7 after being inserted by Locks skipper Simon Stone.

Sean Porter struck eight sixes and four fours in his 93 while Gayan Lakshitha (63) and Ollie Rankin (40) joined in the fun.

Tom Griffiths conceded 71 runs off his eight overs, James Mitchell took 2-62 off his eight, and Stone went for 15 off his sole over.

Joe Baker, with 3-36 off four overs, was Locks’ most successful bowler.

Due to bad weather, Locks’ target was reduced to 148 from 20 overs.

Though Joe Baker (24) and Jon Whitfield (20) put on 52 for the first wicket, that was as good as it got for the division’s bottom side.